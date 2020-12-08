State begins testing of homes near Varian site

BEVERLY — The state has begun testing the indoor air quality of homes and businesses near the former Varian industrial site due to concerns about possible contamination.
Two staff members from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection collected air samples at homes and commercial buildings closest to the site on Monday and will continue the process on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the agency.
The samples will be analyzed at the DEP's lab in Wilmington, and residents will be notified of the results with 24 to 48 hours, spokesman Joe Ferson said.
If any follow-up testing or remedial actions are necessary, "we will expect Varian to take those actions in a timely manner," Ferson said in an email.
The DEP decided to test homes and businesses after The Salem News reported that contamination levels in the groundwater at Varian remain high despite a cleanup that has been ongoing since 1992. The chemicals can travel beneath the ground and "vaporize" into overlying buildings, the DEP said.
Several homes and businesses were tested about 20 years ago, and the tests did not find any significant issues, according to the DEP. But in a notice sent to residents last week, the agency said that up-to-date testing is "desirable" to confirm those past findings.
Sonning Road resident Richard Tabbut said DEP staffers tested the air in his basement on Monday. He said the last time that happened was in 2002.
"I'm not that concerned because I've lived here a long time," he said. "But I think people that are newer to the neighborhood are very concerned. I think it's a good idea (to do the testing). It's better to be safe than sorry."
Bob Montanari, who also lives on Sonning Road, said he and his wife scheduled a test for Tuesday.
"We want to know if anything's going on, and certainly that's a first step," Montanari said.
The former Varian Associates site is located at 150 Sohier Road alongside Route 128. Contamination from chemicals used at the former electronic parts manufacturer was discovered in 1985, and the company was ordered by the state to begin the cleanup in 1992.
Environmental experts who examined the latest groundwater test results for The Salem News said the cleanup is not working and that nearby homes and businesses should be tested. Congressman Seth Moulton and state and local officials called for Varian, who sold the site in 1995 but is still responsible for the cleanup, to be held accountable. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has oversight of the cleanup under state regulations.
Ferson, the spokesman for the DEP, said the agency reached out to Mayor Mike Cahill's office on Friday to finalize plans to address neighborhood concerns about indoor air quality. He said the city contacted homeowners to schedule the air quality tests and provide informational handouts. Two DEP staff members will be accompanied by a member of the Beverly Board of Health during the sampling, he said.
Ferson said the goal is not to test every house in the area but a "representative number" of homes. A couple of commercial buildings that abut the Varian site will also be tested, he said.
Staff members will obtain a small air sample in a 0.5-liter bag, preferably from a basement location, where "vapor intrusion" air impacts would be greatest, according to the handout that DEP gave to residents. The sampling takes only three to four minutes. If homeowners are hesitant about allowing people in their homes due to COVID-19 concerns, the agency can provide them with a bag and sampling pump to obtain the sample themselves, according to the handout.
The chemicals in question are trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylne, known as TCE and PCE. TCE is classified as a known carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency while PCE is considered likely to be carcinogenic to humans, according to the agency. The chemicals were used as cleaning solvents at Varian for decades and resulted in contaminated soil and groundwater.
The chemicals have migrated in the groundwater downhill to the adjacent businesses on Tozer Road and homes in the Sonning Road and Longview Terrace neighborhood, raising the possibility that the chemicals have seeped into the air inside the homes.
In its handouts to residents, the DEP said cleanups like the one at Varian are "technologically complex, time consuming, and expensive, particularly given the ongoing use of site buildings." The former Varian is now owned by Communications & Power Industries.
DEP said it recently began a "comprehensive evaluation" of the cleanup to determine if "reasonable steps can be taken to accelerate the remedial timelines."
The DEP said there is no risk to drinking water, which is piped in from Wenham Lake and is regularly tested. There is no evidence of significant contamination of soil beyond the property lines of the former Varian facility, the agency said.
The DEP said that every home has some level of chemicals due to the use of cleaners, paints, cosmetics and other items, but the agency will let residents know if the levels in their homes are high enough to be of concern.
"If there are levels of concern, we will work with you to ensure they are addressed by the party responsible for the contamination," the agency said in its handout.
A spokeswoman for Varian Medical Systems, the company responsible for the cleanup after Varian Associates split into three companies, did not return a message for this story. Varian Medical Systems is a $3 billion company based in California that makes cancer care technology.
