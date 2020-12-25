Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, possibly heavy at times in the morning. Winds diminishing late. High 58F. SSE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.