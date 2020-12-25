SALEM — The state's Supreme Judicial Court has declined to do an early review of the Jerry Ryan election appeal, leaving the matter to the state's Appeals Court to act first after the New Year.
The Ward 6 election trial from 2019 is continuing close to a year after the Lawrence Superior Court affirmed now-serving Ward 6 City Councilor Meg Riccardi's one-vote win over Ryan. The court review played out through a nine-day trial last December and early January.
Days after losing the trial, Ryan appealed the decision. He appealed not to overturn the ruling, but to send the case to the state Appeals Court for a review of how Salem's elections office handled the situation on the day of the election. The debate hinges heavily on decisions to either include or reject specific absentee ballots, as well as the case of a single Hispanic voter who attempted to vote as polls closed on Election Day, only to be turned away for lack of proper identification. With the election decided by one vote, each decision — and there were several — held the power to confirm or overturn Riccardi's victory.
Under the state's judicial system, those appealing such a decision can apply for direct appellate review. That asks the Supreme Judicial Court to hear a case before it has been heard and decided by the Appeals Court, according to the Massachusetts Appellate Blog.
The court denied the direct appellate review request on Dec. 22. Ryan and his attorney, Mary-Ellen Manning, now have until Feb. 19 of next year to file their brief in the appeal with the Appeals Court. The city, represented by municipal law attorney Lauren Goldberg, then must respond with its own briefs by March 22, according to the Massachusetts Appellate Courts website.
