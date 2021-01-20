BOSTON — The state is dropping a new requirement that school-age children be vaccinated for influenza, citing a mild flu season and the need to focus on fighting the coronavirus.
Department of Public Health spokeswoman Ann Scales said the state agency made the decision to scrap the mandate because it wants to “alleviate the burden” to get flu shots and instead focus on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
“Preliminary data show that this has been a mild flu season to date, presumably as people have received their seasonal flu vaccine and have been adhering to mask-wearing and social distancing due to COVID-19,” Scales said.
The agency, which publishes weekly updates on its website, lists the severity of the flu as “low” in Massachusetts and nationwide in the previous week.
The health department conducted 13 laboratory tests for influenza from Dec. 13 through Jan. 9, and none tested positive for the illness, according to its latest report.
State officials imposed the flu vaccine mandate in August. It covered students attending child care, pre-school, K-12 schools, colleges and universities. The rules allowed students to opt out of the requirement for medical reasons or religious objections.
At the time, Gov. Charlie Baker and other officials cited the need to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by flu cases this winter amid the pandemic.
Opponents of the requirements protested outside the Statehouse, calling on Baker to rescind the order. In November, several families sued the state, arguing that the flu shot rules infringed on parents’ rights to make health care decisions for their children.
Massachusetts, like most states, requires public school students to be vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella and other infectious diseases.
While this flu season has been mild, the 2018-19 season was one of the longest and most deadly in a decade. It ended with about 49,000 flu-related deaths and 590,000 hospitalizations, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness. It can cause a relatively mild illness in many people but more severe illnesses in others. Young children and the elderly are most at risk. Symptoms generally include fever, sore throat, body aches and headache.
State health officials continue to recommend an annual flu vaccine for everyone 6 months or older — especially pregnant women, the elderly and children.
The vaccine may not prevent the flu, but the CDC says it can reduce the severity of symptoms and the length of illness.
Despite education campaigns, many people don’t get the flu shot. Nationwide, only about 45% of adults get the shot every year.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
