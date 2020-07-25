BEVERLY — The Beverly Public Schools did not comply with guidelines when it asked parents of special education students earlier this spring to waive their rights to timely meetings regarding their children's education plans, according to the state.
In a June 18 letter to Superintendent Suzanne Charochak, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Beverly's use of the waiver "was not consistent with federal and state requirements."
The district stopped using the waiver language on May 13, the day the complaint was submitted, and the state closed the complaint on June 18, the letter said.
Beverly was one of 25 school districts that were the subject of complaints filed by SPEDWatch, a nonprofit organization based in Pepperell that advocates for the educational rights of children with disabilities. The complaint against Beverly said the district was requiring parents to excuse the district from strict timelines regarding student's individual education plans, or IEP, as a condition of conducting a virtual meeting with their student's IEP team. Schools have 30 days to conduct an evaluation and 45 days to develop an IEP after a parent's consent.
The complaint included a copy of an email from a Beverly school administrator to a parent of a student regarding a virtual IEP team meeting. The email contained a disclaimer saying that by participating in the meeting, parents and guardians "agree to excuse the District from strict performance of IEP timelines which are not feasible pursuant to government directives arising from or related to COVID-19 pandemic issues."
In its review of the complaint, DESE acknowledged that it had issued guidance in March saying school districts may have difficulty meeting IEP timelines during the pandemic and advised schools to "work with parents to reach mutually agreeable extensions of timelines, as appropriate."
But the state said the disclaimer language used by Beverly "does not comply" with the federal regulations that provide "procedural safeguards" for children with disabilities, and their parents.
The state held a webinar with special education directors on May 15 to specifically address the use of the waivers and tell districts not to use them. But that was two days after the complaint had been filed and Beverly had stopped using the waivers.
Charochak issued a press release saying there were a lot of "mixed messages and lack of clear cut guidance" from the state at the beginning of the pandemic on the issue of IEP timelines, leading districts across the state to use the disclaimer language.
"As soon as we became aware that inaccurate information was provided to a small number of parents, it was corrected immediately," the press release said. "We personally contacted each and every family and provided them with accurate information."
The release said no Beverly families filed complaints with the state and that there was never a request for a formal investigation. It noted that the complaint was initiated by "an outside advocacy group."
The press release described the state's concern related to Beverly as a "very narrow issue related to timelines."
Ellen Chambers, the founder of SPEDWatch, also described the complaint against Beverly as a "narrow issue." But she said Beverly and other school districts should not have asked parents to sign "blanket waivers" of their rights. She said the waivers could have allowed districts to delay IEP meetings for as long as they wanted.
"Parents really don't understand what they're doing when they waive these rights," Chambers said. "If you don't have a timeline, that plan could be held up for who knows how long and during that time the student doesn't get the help that they need."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
||||