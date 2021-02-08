BOSTON — Health officials logged hundreds of complaints about violations of the state's reopening rules last year, ranging from allegations of employees and customers not wearing face coverings and a lack of social distancing to failure to report positive tests among workers.
A list provided by the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development shows more than 1,400 cases have been investigated since late May, when the state began allowing some businesses to reopen under restrictions.
Of those cases, only 25 led to citations, while another 159 resulted in warnings, according to a list provided by the state. Another 56 business received cease and desist orders from state or local health boards.
Others are still under investigation.
Businesses hit with complaints run the gamut from gyms, ice cream parlors and nail salons, to restaurants, bars, supermarkets, retail stores, auto dealerships and golf ranges. Many stemmed from reports by workers, the public or local elected officials.
Last fall, as the city of Salem scrambled to prevent large crowds of visitors from coming to the city, Board of Health officials did a series of compliance checks at businesses downtown, the list shows. Some businesses that did not have plans in place were asked to provide them. At one gift shop, an employee told an official it "wasn't her job" to enforce social distancing; staff outside the shop agreed to do so, according to the list.
In Danvers, one venue, Breakaway, has openly criticized the restrictions in social media posts, saying that their business is being destroyed.
The list shows three violations lodged against the Route 1 function and music venue since last July. After the most recent one, in October, an official noted in a comments field on the list, "They continue to fight."
Last week, conservative radio personality Glenn Beck announced that he was giving owner Joe Crowley $84,585 from a GoFundMe account he had set up to help small-business owners.
A message left at Breakaway was not immediately returned.
Other business owners were immediately cooperative, according to the list.
Dennis Rackauskas of the Endicott Grille in Danvers got a call after he posted an online ad for a karaoke/trivia night in September. He was able to move the karaoke outdoors, where he held it until December, when it just got too cold.
"We did it as long as we could," he said, adding that he was also fortunate to have the outdoor area to have live music as well.
"It's a little bit confusing," said Rackauskas on Friday. "There are a lot of different people you're dealing with, the Board of Health, the ABCC (Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission), the town, and they all tell you different things. In general, you do your best and check Mass.gov."
Complaints were also lodged against local governments — or later found to be a result of something the city or town did. On Oct. 25, the list shows that an outdoor seating area outside a coffee shop on Derby Street had seats that were less than six feet apart. But the notes show that those seats had been placed there by the city.
A town administrator on Martha's Vineyard, for example, needed to be "reminded" about wearing a face covering in town buildings, according to a complaint log provided by the state.
Sanctions for not complying with the state's reopening rules, meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, range from a written warning to a $300 per violation fine to an order that can shut down a business.
The complaints include one reported to the state on Jan. 19 against Pfizer's Andover research facility, alleging that employees weren't wearing masks or practicing social distancing, and that contact tracing wasn't being used to inform other employees about potential infections.
The pharmaceutical giant developed one of several COVID-19 vaccines that are being distributed worldwide.
In a statement, the company said it investigated the complaint and "responded to all relevant officials including the Department of Labor’s Industrial Health and Safety Inspector who confirms our Andover site is in compliance."
"Pfizer Andover treats any safety and health concern very seriously, and we have worked hard to provide a safe workplace aimed at minimizing employee risk during the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said.
The cases disclosed by the state are only those reported to the Labor Department. The log doesn't include actions taken by local boards of health on mask requirements, quarantining or travel restrictions.
Enforcement of the state's reopening guidelines has fallen largely to those local officials, who've been given far-reaching powers under the state of emergency.
Many of the complaints to the Labor Department were referred back to local board of health as well.
Gov. Charlie Baker has been slowly easing many of the state's reopening restrictions, some of which have been in place for months, amid improving trends on COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
On Thursday, he lifted capacity restrictions on many businesses from 25% to 40% citing improving metrics.
Rackauskas said doesn't think the bump will affect him significantly. He's found customers have been more reluctant to dine indoors this winter. "Outside, people are more comfortable," he said. He's looking forward to warmer weather.
The state is currently in Phase 3, Step 1 of its reopening plans, and many indoor performance venues and recreational businesses remain closed. Indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings 25 people. A statewide mask requirement remains in effect.
"People's work is paying off on this one," Baker said at a Thursday briefing. "We just need to keep it up for a few more months."
Reporter Julie Manganis contributed to this report.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
||||