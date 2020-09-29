BEVERLY — The state has given its approval for a restaurant to be built on the Beverly waterfront, although the opening could still be more than a year away.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday said it will approve a state waterways license for the restaurant if no appeals are filed within 21 days.
"We're getting closer," said restaurant developer Marty Bloom. "Slowly but surely we'll get there."
Bloom has proposed building a three-story, 350-seat restaurant called Mission Boathouse on city-owned land at 1 Water St. next to the Beverly-Salem bridge. He has signed a 40-year lease with the city, which would demolish the former McDonald's restaurant on the site that has been closed since 1995.
Bloom said it would take 14 to 16 months to build the restaurant. He's hoping to open in the spring of 2022. But the process could be held up by an appeal or a lawsuit. The city has been trying for years to lease out the land for a restaurant, only to run up against a tangle of regulations governing waterfront and recreational land. Some neighbors have expressed opposition to this project, saying it is too big for the site and will cause traffic problems.
Dan Finn, who lives on Water Street and has organized residents who are opposed to the restaurant, said Tuesday the group will appeal the state's decision to grant the waterways license. Finn said the neighbors are not opposed to a restaurant, but are opposed to the size of it.
"A 400-seat venue is just completely crazy," Finn said, saying the capacity will exceed the 350 seats at times with people in the bar.
Finn said there is not enough parking on the site, and traffic will back up in the neighborhood.
The restaurant needed the approval of the Department of Environmental Protection because the land is filled tidelands. The restaurant is also required to provide public access because the city bought the land with a state parklands grant in 1996.
In its ruling issued on Tuesday, the state said the restaurant serves a "proper public purpose that provides greater benefit than detriment to the right of the public . . ." It noted that the project will include a 26-foot-wide public "promenade" along Beverly Harbor; walkways connecting Cabot and Water streets to the waterfront; a public pavilion for seasonal outdoor dining; public landscaped open space; and 60 public parking spaces. The first floor will have a bar facing the harbor, a snack shop, a public art gallery or meeting space, public restrooms and retail space.
"All of which will aid in transforming this once vacant and underutilized site into a year-round destination for the transient public to physically and visually connect with Beverly Harbor," the ruling said.
Bloom, who first submitted his proposal to the city almost two years ago, said he has remained committed to the project despite the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the restaurant business. Bloom owns four restaurants and is involved in four others.
"We're doing OK, but it's a struggle," he said. "This year is just hanging on, holding things together and be ready for the reawakening."
Bloom said it helps that his Beverly restaurant would not open for more than a year.
"I'm assuming by then we're out of this," he said.
