SALEM — The manmade salt marsh along Collins Cove is alive and well, and that will continue through a $62,285 grant from the state.
Officials with the state's Office of Coastal Zone Management were in Salem Friday morning to announce and award more than $4 million in grants for 29 coastal resiliency projects statewide.
They made the announcement on the edge of a living shoreline that was built last year by volunteers and heavy investment from Coastal Zone Management. The project at the time had cost $439,120 — $326,445 from the state plus a city match — and involved planting 15,000 seagrass pods within a fenced-in, 8,000-square-foot area.
"You don't have to look far to see the impacts of climate change around the country right now, between the wildfires out in California — which remarkably you can see the haze and smoke out here on the East Coast the last couple days — and the hurricanes coming up the Gulf," said Daniel Sieger, Gov. Charlie Baker's undersecretary for environment.
The money from this announcement covers monitoring and maintenance of the restored salt marsh.
"A living shoreline, like anything in nature, is very dynamic," said Barbara Warren, executive director of Salem Sound Coastwatch, which is heavily involved in the project. "You can't just build it and walk away. You have to have that stewardship. You have to have the maintenance. This grant actually allows that."
The city of Beverly picked up two grants: $58,340 for feasibility and design work for infrastructure and improvements at Obear Park and $135,445 for work at the Beverly Pump Station on Water Street.
The Ipswich River Coastal Resiliency and Bank Stabilization Project got $39,860, while climate resilience work at the Crane Estate got $85,000. Over in Essex, work on Apple Street brought the seaside town $27,282.
"Not only did we have a record number of applications this year, we're also funding a record number of projects," said Lisa Engler, director of Coastal Zone Management. "There's a need and demand, and we're all committed to working on this issue together."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||