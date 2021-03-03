BOSTON — Lawmakers heard pitches Tuesday for a larger slice of next fiscal year's $46 billion state budget from leaders who say they need more money to deal with the impact of the pandemic.
Gov. Charlie Baker last month filed a preliminary budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, increasing money to cities and towns, schools and other key areas, without raising taxes or fees.
But the state's constitutional officers, all Democrats whose budgets are approved as part of the annual spending package, say they need more.
During a live-streamed hearing on the budget, Secretary of State Bill Galvin asked lawmakers to boost funding to make voting by mail permanent. The Legislature is considering proposals to do that.
Galvin said the governor's recommendation for the elections division for the coming year "shortchanges" that effort. He asked for an additional $1 million on top of his initial request for more than $8 million for the elections office.
"Clearly with the additional expenses caused by vote by mail ... the numbers in the FY22 budget have to reflect that," he said. "The governor's recommendation is not adequate."
Attorney General Maura Healey, the state’s top law enforcement official, asked lawmakers to boost funding to fight health care fraud, criminal investigations, enforcement of labor laws, consumer protections and other priorities. She’s seeking $58.2 million for her office — about $2.2 million more than Baker's proposal.
"Our work has increased significantly in light of the challenges in the past year, and I don't see that abating," Healey said during the hearing. "We need to be able to keep up with the demand to help people and businesses. Unfortunately, the governor's appropriation falls short."
Treasurer Deb Goldberg asked for more funding for the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and to implement a cashless Lottery.
"To be successful, the Lottery must have the operational flexibility to expand cashless transactions in a way that will benefit both retail businesses and the state," she told the panel. "At a time when we face increased challenges and demand for state services, the revenue generated by the Lottery is essential."
State Auditor Suzanne Bump asked for more money to continue her office's watchdog responsibilities, as well as funding for programs found deficient by recent reports, such as tracking registered sex offenders.
Baker has referred to his spending plan is a "recovery budget" that maintains essential programs and services, provides more resources for COVID-19 response and helps cities and towns hammered by the pandemic.
To offset revenue losses, Baker wants to make a $1.6 billion withdrawal from the state's reserve funds, which would leave $1.1 billion in the "rainy day" kitty.
The current budget relied heavily on one-time revenues, including $1.3 billion from reserves and about $550 million in federal pandemic relief money. Baker's budget doesn't anticipate any additional federal stimulus money.
Congress is debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package that would include more pandemic relief for states and local governments.
Tuesday's hearing before the Legislature's Joint Ways and Means Committee is the first of several on the FY22 budget. Other public hearings will be held in coming weeks.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
