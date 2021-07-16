BOSTON — As the federal government sends out the first batch of child tax credit payments, tens of thousands of low- and middle-income families in Massachusetts could see similar payments from the state.
The IRS began dispersing payments Thursday to more than 36 million families with children under 17. Families that qualify will get $300 per child under age 6, and up to $250 per child age 6 to 17, every month through December.
The enhanced credit is part of the federal government's effort to help families cope with the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.
"For the first time in our nation's history, American working families are receiving monthly tax relief payments to help pay for essentials like doctor’s visits, school supplies and groceries," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. "This major middle-class tax relief and step in reducing child poverty is a remarkable economic victory for America – and also a moral one."
A similar plan tucked into the $48.1 billion state budget, which is awaiting approval by Gov. Charlie Baker, would send payments to tens of thousands of Massachusetts families.
The proposal, if it survives Baker's veto pen, would convert state income tax deductions for children under 12, dependent adults or business-related dependent care expenses into refundable tax credits. Payments would also be sent out monthly, similar to the federal plan.
Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, said the changes would mean an annual tax credit of about $190 for 85,000 families in Massachusetts that qualify. The changes would cost the state about $16.3 million, he said.
"Massachusetts still unfortunately has a large number of children who are in deep poverty, despite the state's relative prosperity," said Melanie Malherbe, managing attorney at Greater Boston Legal Services. "This is something that predates the pandemic, but it has been exacerbated by the economic fallout of the crisis."
Malherbe said converting tax deductions into cash will help "bridge the gap" for many low- and middle-income families.
The enhanced federal child tax credit is part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden.
For this year, the tax credit increases to $3,000 from $2,000 per child under the age of 17, and it gives a new $600 benefit for children under age 6.
Not everyone qualifies for the expanded federal credit.
There is a cutoff of $75,000 for single taxpayers and $150,000 for joint filers, with payments reduced by $50 for every $1,000 of income above those limits.
Payments phase out entirely for single taxpayers earning $95,000 and joint filers earning $170,000, according to the IRS.
The agency also set up a website for families to opt-out of monthly payments and instead apply expanded tax deductions to the income tax returns they file next year. About 1 million taxpayers have opted out, the federal agency said.
Meanwhile, the White House and House Democrats -- including Sen. Ed Markey, D-Malden, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Springfield -- are pushing to extend the expansion of the federal child tax credit into next year, possibly even making the changes permanent.
"There's a real push to make this program permanent to help lift more children out of poverty," Malherbe said. "The needs won't go away with the pandemic."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
