State of emergency ends in Peabody

PEABODY — The city’s state of emergency, issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is officially over.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt signed an executive order rescinding Peabody’s state of emergency on Tuesday, almost exactly 15 months after it was issued as the country began grappling with how to slow the spread of the virus.
“Our community and our country have been through so much during the past 15 months, but we persevered,” Bettencourt said in an announcement. “The latest data from the Health Department shows that we have turned a remarkable corner in our pandemic response here in Peabody.”
According to the announcement, more than 63% of Peabody residents — about 35,237 people — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and approximately 56% of city residents — 31,153 people — are fully vaccinated. The rate of new coronavirus cases and the percentage of positive tests are at their lowest rates since last October, the city said.
“It is a great tribute to our dedicated city workers who adapted to changes brought on by the pandemic to help keep our city safe and operational,” Bettencourt said. “Their contributions during these difficult times are immeasurable and we are forever grateful to them.”
Bettencourt also thanked Peabody Health Director Sharon Cameron and the entire Health Department, which “stepped up when our city needed them most.” He added that law enforcement officers, firefighters and ambulance workers “deserve great credit for the skill and professionalism they demonstrate every day on our behalf.”
“I want to thank Peabody residents and business owners for their willingness to follow CDC guidelines to help reduce transmission of COVID-19 and then to get the vaccine when it was their turn,” the mayor said. “Together, we mourn the loss of 325 Peabody residents who have succumbed to COVID-19 and we offer our heartfelt sympathy to their families.”
