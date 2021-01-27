State of the Commonwealth  Baker reflects on sacrifices, progress, in COVID-19 fight

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker highlighted the "heroes" and "sacrifices" in the state's battle against the coronavirus in his annual speech on Tuesday and said "better days are coming" with more vaccines being distributed and public health trends improving.
The second-term Republican devoted much his half-hour speech to reflecting on the impact of the pandemic on the state, the thousands of lives lost and disrupted, and the economic upheaval the virus left in its wake over the past 10 months.
"The pandemic changed everything," Baker said. "And it was much more than just the worst public health crisis of the last hundred years. It came with economic calamity. Severe job loss. Business closures. Anxiety. Fear. Civil unrest. Riots. Racial injustice. Isolation. Death. And Loss."
Baker's annual State of the Commonwealth address -- which is normally delivered in the ornate House chambers before a packed crowd of lawmakers, supreme court justices and other elected officials -- was broadcast live from the governor's Statehouse office, without an audience.
"Tonight’s address is just one more example of a gathering – a ritual of coming together – that’s been put on hold by the pandemic," Baker said.
Baker noted that there are encouraging signs in the state's public health data, following a surge of infections and hospitalizations after the holidays.
The 7-day average positivity rate in Massachusetts dropped to 4.77% as of Tuesday, down from 7.2% two weeks ago. Hospitalizations are also declining, he said.
"The end is in sight – but for the next few months, we must continue to stay vigilant and take steps to stop the spread," Baker said. "Know this – we will beat this virus. And life will begin to return to normal."
The state has reported 481,617 cases of the virus and 13,930 deaths since the outbreak began in mid-March.
Baker acknowledged the slow pace of vaccine rollout and said he expects it will accelerate as more of the drugs are available and more vaccination sites are opened up.
"From large-scale facilities at stadiums to local sites at health clinics, we are working to reach vulnerable populations and get as many people protected as soon as doses are delivered," he said.
Baker, who unveils his fiscal 2022 budget Wednesday, also highlighted his administration's efforts to expand COVID-19 testing facilities, purchase protective equipment for health care workers and respond to the economic impacts of the virus. But he acknowledged that the state faces many challenges ahead.
"Too many people still can’t find a job. Our downtowns are hurting. And many of our small businesses have been crushed by the pandemic," Baker said.
Despite the turmoil of the pandemic, Baker noted that his administration worked with the Democratic-controlled Legislature to pass a sweeping overhaul of policing, economic development, housing reforms and other major initiatives.
His remarks come as he weighs whether to seek an unprecedented third term in 2022, with his job approval numbers among the highest of any governor.
Baker hasn't said he will seek another term, but he hasn't ruled it out, and his campaign apparatus has been kept in place in the event that he decides to run again.
In Tuesday's address, Baker also bemoaned the lack of civility in American politics and politicians who "thrive on takedowns and judgments" -- a veiled reference to former President Donald Trump's divisive rhetoric.
"In the end, this makes it harder for us to understand one another. To learn from one another," Baker said. "And most importantly, to grow."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
