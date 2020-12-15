State officials say election suit is effort to disenfranchise millions 

SALEM — State officials suggested in a court filing Tuesday that five losing candidates, including a challenger to Congressman Seth Moulton, seek to disenfranchise millions of voters "just because they do not like the results of the election," something they called "gravely disquieting."
John Paul Moran of Billerica, the Republican 6th District candidate who lost to Moulton by a two-to-one margin in the Nov. 3 election, filed suit a week ago in federal court against the governor and secretary of state, claiming a variety of issues from fraud to constitutionality tainted the election outcome and essentially asking for a do-over.
A U.S. District Court judge expressed skepticism during a preliminary hearing last week but agreed to let them have their day in court. A hearing on their motion for an injunction is scheduled for Thursday.
On Tuesday, the state formally responded, questioning why, if the losing candidates were so concerned with the issues they raise in their claim, they did not bring them up during the primaries or prior to the general election. Nor did they seek recounts in their races, the state's lawyers note.
"Although the precise relief sought by (the candidates) is unclear, they primarily appear to seek an injunction decertifying the election results and ordering a new election," assistant attorneys general Adam Hornstine and Anne Sterman wrote. "But this election is now over. The issue is moot, and this court cannot order a redo more than a month after the election is concluded, particularly where the time for seeking the relief plaintiffs want under state law has long since passed."
Aside from that, the lawyers argue that the candidates' "evidence-free, anecdotal allegations of voter fraud" appears to ignore how votes are cast, counted and stored in Massachusetts.
All voters are required to mark a paper ballot, which is then scanned with optical or digital scanners, the lawyers explained. There are just four types of scanning devices approved for use in Massachusetts, and on the models capable of scanning and recording images of ballots, that function is required to be disabled, the lawyers say in their response.
Similar lawsuits filed around the country have been unsuccessful.
