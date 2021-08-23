DANVERS — In what must have seemed like an unlikely coincidence, a Massachusetts State Trooper's cruiser was T-boned onto its side by another vehicle as he responded to the report of an earlier rollover Saturday morning on Route 1 northbound in Danvers.
According to state police, the trooper was leaving the Danvers barracks, at 9:25 a.m., and entering Route 62 at the stoplight when his cruiser was struck side-on by a light blue Toyota Camry sedan heading west on Route 62.
The barracks is on the north side of the road, immediately west of the exit ramp from Route 1 southbound.
The trooper was able to climb out of the cruiser on his own, and, along with the male operator of the Toyota, was transported to Beverly Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. Also in the Toyota was a female, who was unhurt.
The Massachusetts State Police incident log indicates there was an accident, although not a rollover, at approximately 9:15 a.m., in the vicinity of Motor Worx, 197 Newbury St.
The case remained under investigation Monday, and it is unclear whether anyone will be charged.