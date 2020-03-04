BOSTON – The state is ramping up its response to the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases of the deadly new contagion continues to rise around the world.
On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state has taken a number of steps that include setting up a self-quarantine process; messaging about the virus on public transit; providing guidance to local health boards, schools and hospitals; and getting approval for testing kits to expedite the diagnosis of potentially infected individuals.
Baker acknowledged that news about the spread of the virus has many people worried, but he said the risk in Massachusetts remains low. He urged people to take precautions such as washing their hands, sanitizing surfaces, avoiding contact with sick people and self-quarantining if they believe they might be infected.
“I want everyone to know that we are doing everything we can to protect the people of the commonwealth,” Baker told reporters at a briefing. “But I also want people to know that they can prevent against the spread of the disease themselves. Use common sense, practice good personal hygiene, and if you are sick, stay home.”
Baker said his administration is recommending that high schools, colleges and universities cancel upcoming international trips to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Taking this precaution will help protect the students and the commonwealth, as we are home to such a large number of colleges and universities,” he said.
Steve Poftak, general manager of the MBTA, said the transit agency plans to begin cleaning and disinfection of contact areas such as handrails, seats and fare collection equipment on buses, subway cars and trains daily. He said the plan also calls for installing hand sanitizers at MBTA stations.
Poftak said the commuter rail, which is operated by Keolis Commuter Services, has already been cleaning and disinfecting its train cars.
Massport CEO Lisa Wieland said Logan Airport is screening passengers, informing travelers about personal hygiene and has added sanitizer stations in the airport.
Later in the day, lawmakers heard testimony from state health officials and experts on infectious diseases as part of a legislative oversight hearing.
Chinese outbreak
The new virus, first identified in Wuhan, China, has infected about 91,000 people and caused more than 3,100 deaths -- mostly in China -- as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cases of the virus, which leads to a disease called COVID-19, have been confirmed in at least 65 countries.
In the U.S. there have been 91 confirmed cases and 11 deaths, most of them in Washington state, according to the federal agency.
Massachusetts has confirmed at least one case of the illness: a 20-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Boston who had traveled to Wuhan, China. He is recovering. Another woman in her 20s from Norfolk County tested “presumptive positive” for the virus after returning from a school trip to Italy.
The state is awaiting confirmation from the CDC to determine if the woman has COVID-19. Both people sought medical care after their return to the state, officials said.
Two other cases of the virus have been confirmed in New Hampshire, both in Grafton County.
In Massachusetts, more than 700 people have self-quarantined in recent weeks because of possible exposure to the coronavirus, according to the Department of Public Health. Most had recently traveled to China or Italy.
Of those, about 470 people have been cleared and are no longer quarantined, according to health officials.
Baker said he has met with representatives from local health boards, hospitals, first responders and others to discuss the state’s preparedness to respond to the illness.
He noted a supplemental budget he signed on Wednesday includes $95,000 for staffing and supplies at the state’s testing lab to process coronavirus tests.
Seeking a vaccine
In Congress, lawmakers rolled out a proposal Wednesday that includes more than $8.3 billion aimed at helping states and the federal government fight the coronavirus. The spending bill could be send to President Donald Trump’s desk for consideration by the end of the week.
The family of coronaviruses includes infections that cause the common cold but have evolved into more severe illnesses, health officials say.
Initial symptoms of the new coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness of the chest and shortness of breath.
Currently, there is no vaccine to ward off infection and no specific treatment for those who get sick, aside from managing their symptoms, health officials said.
Human trials of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 are expected to start soon, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Congress recently.
Sen. Ed Markey has filed legislation that would require the federal government to spend $1 billion over the next three years to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.
“This is not the first coronavirus threat in the United States, and it will not be the last,” Markey said in a statement. “By providing dedicated, consistent resources, we can perform the basic scientific research necessary to develop a universal coronavirus vaccine that prevents the next novel bio-threat.”
Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said Wednesday that a coronavirus vaccine could be a long time away from being readily available for the public.
“We should not expect to have a safe vaccine that can be used broadly for at least another year,” she told lawmakers at Wednesday’s oversight hearing.
Most people who contract the virus get only mild illnesses, and many have recovered, but health officials don’t know if that will change.
“Although it’s important to remember that most cases of COVID-19 have been mild, we do not know what the future of this outbreak will look like,” said Dr. Paul Biddinger, vice chairman of emergency preparedness in the emergency medicine department at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Health officials also point out that a more common virus – influenza – poses a greater threat to residents than the coronavirus. Massachusetts has counted more than 30,000 confirmed cases this flu season. Nationwide the flu is widespread in 48 states, with an estimated 15 million confirmed cases and 8,200 deaths reported.
For more information see www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ and www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
COVID-19 Q-n-A
Q: What is a coronavirus?
A: Coronaviruses are a family of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans. In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections, ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus is SARS-CoV-2, which leads to a disease informally called coronavirus disease 2019, or “COVID-19.”
Q: Where did the new coronavirus originate?
A: This new virus and disease were unknown before outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
Q: Should I worry about COVID-19?
A: The COVID-19 illness is generally mild, especially for children and young adults. But it can be serious. Roughly 1 in 5 people who catch it need hospital care.
Q: How does the coronavirus spread?
A: People can catch the virus from others who have it. The virus spreads from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, spread when someone with the virus coughs or exhales. These droplets land on surfaces. People catch the virus by touching these surfaces then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Q: What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
A: The most common symptoms are fever, fatigue and dry cough. Some patients have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms.
Q: Should I wear a mask to protect myself?
A: Only wear a mask if you are ill with COVID-19 symptoms or have come into contact with someone who may have COVID-19. Disposable face masks can only be used once. If you are not ill or looking after someone who is ill then you are wasting a mask at a time when there are shortages for health workers.
Q: What is the incubation period for the virus?
A: The “incubation period” is the time between catching the virus and beginning to have symptoms of the disease. Most estimates for COVID-19 range from 1 to 14 days, most commonly around five days.
Q: Is there a vaccine for the coronavirus?
A: No, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-2019. However, those affected should receive care for their symptoms. People with serious illness should be hospitalized. Most patients recover with supportive care.
Q: How do I avoid getting the new coronavirus?
A: Health officials say that the best way to prevent the virus, much like other respiratory diseases, is to avoid exposure to it. Specifically, they recommend: Washing your hands with soap and warm water, or use an alcohol-based gel or sanitizer; Cleaning things that are frequently touched (like doorknobs and countertops) with household cleaning wipes; Not touching your eyes, nose and mouth; Covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing. Use a tissue or inner elbow, not your hands.
Q: What do I do if I get sick?
A: If you’re sick, stay home to avoid contact with others. Also, have a plan for how to take care of family and loved ones if the virus starts spreading in your community.
Source: World Health Organization; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
