State ramps up COVID-19 testing   

BOSTON — The state is ramping up testing for COVID-19 as numbers of confirmed cases continue to rise locally and nationally.
Despite a state of emergency in Massachusetts in response to the global pandemic, testing has not been widespread. Experts say that could worsen the spread of the virus.
Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said on Tuesday the state is “moving as quickly as it can” to expand testing, which has been constrained by a shortage of tests nationally.
“Our goal is to continue to increase our testing capability as quickly and safely as we can,” she said. “But we understand that it is not at the fast pace that we would all prefer.”
Health officials are processing about 400 tests a day at the state’s laboratory, Bharel said, more than double the amount a week ago.
She said the state has “adequate” testing supplies.
The Department of Public Health said on Tuesday there were at least 218 positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including eight in Essex County.
That’s more than double the number of cases reported a week ago, when Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency. More than 1,000 people are quarantined because of a positive test result, contact with others who have the virus or their travel to areas with known outbreaks.
The state’s public health lab had processed 1,357 COVID-19 tests as of Tuesday, said Bharel. Commercial labs authorized to test for the virus have done another 200 tests, according to DPH.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, who is overseeing the state’s COVID-19 command center, said officials are talking with two local companies, PerkinElmer and Thermo Fisher Scientific, to help ramp up the testing.
Thermo Fisher was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the pharmaceutical giant Roche, to test for the new virus.
Sudders said state is also talking with officials from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, which has machines to process COVID-19 tests, to set up another testing facility.
“If we’re successful, the Broad Institute would be able to test almost a 1,000 kits a day,” she said. “This is extraordinarily important to us in order to increase testing capacity.”
The Trump administration has faced criticism from congressional lawmakers and frustrated Americans unable to find out if they are infected.
An initial test for the virus approved by the FDA was complicated and required specialized training and equipment.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also loosened the criteria by which people qualify to be tested and given doctors more leeway to recommend tests.
The agency’s earlier guidelines limited testing to people with symptoms of the illness who had traveled to an area with an outbreak or were exposed to a confirmed case.
The coronavirus test involves two swabs in the nose and mouth to collect a sample. The state then arranges transport to the lab. Most results are available in 24 hours.
Nationwide, around 15,000 people have been tested for the new virus so far, according to the CDC. Public health experts say that’s not nearly enough to know how widespread the outbreak is and how to respond.
Other countries affected by the pandemic, including South Korea and Japan, appear to have been doing a better job with testing, health officials have said.
Bharel said expanded testing in Massachusetts will likely mean a spike in cases, but said it’s crucial for the state to get a handle on how many people are infected.
“That’s what we want,” she said. “We want to test more individuals so we can understand the magnitude of the illness here in Massachusetts, isolate and quarantine the sick, and protect people and health care staff working on the front lines.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
