BOSTON — The state’s coronavirus case count has skyrocketed, reaching levels not seen in the first wave of the outbreak last spring. While the growing number indicates a second surge of the virus, it also reflects the fact the state is testing more people than ever.
Amid a surge in demand before and after Thanksgiving, Massachusetts gave more than 100,000 daily tests for the first time. That includes tests given at hospitals, health care centers and in dozens of private labs that conduct tests on their own, which are reported to the state.
Gov. Charlie Baker says the state’s overall testing capacity has dramatically ramped up from about 3,000 per day in April to more than 100,000 tests per day.
“Massachusetts is a leader in COVID-19 testing,” he said Tuesday. “We’ve come a long way in building out a robust testing strategy.”
Massachusetts ranks fourth for coronavirus testing per capita, following closely behind North Dakota, Alaska and Rhode Island, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University’s COVID-19 Tracking Project.
Since the outbreak began in mid-March, more than 9 million tests have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Despite the chest thumping over the state’s progress, public health groups say there needs to be more testing and more equitably distributed tests across the state.
Some communities have complained about being “testing deserts” where a lack of sites means people need to travel long distances to get tested.
“We don’t see equity in the availability of free asymptomatic testing, and that is critical,” said Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the nonprofit Massachusetts Public Health Association, a private advocacy group. “In some neighborhoods it can take days to get an appointment and hours waiting in line to get tested.”
The Baker administration said earlier this week it plans to add several more “Stop the Spread” free testing sites — including one in Lynn — that can perform up to 1,000 tests a day. The state operates about 50 testing sites.
Pavlos acknowledges that the state has expanded the number of free testing sites in high-risk communities, but she said, “it’s simply not equal to the need.”
“We are testing more people, which is a good thing, because asymptomatic testing is one of the most important strategies for stopping the spread,” she said. “But we need to do more, especially in the high-risk communities.”
To locate a testing site, go to www.mass.gov/covid-19-testing.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
