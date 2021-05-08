BOSTON — State health officials say they're ready to start vaccinating younger teenagers for COVID-19 once they have authorization from the federal government.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to recommend emergency use of Pfizer's two-dose vaccine regimen for children ages 12 to 15 years old. The FDA has already granted emergency use authorization to people ages 16 and older.
Moderna, a Cambridge-based biotech company that developed one of three COVID-19 vaccines in use, is also expected to seek authorization for the 12 to 15 age group.
Dr. Lloyd Fisher, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said studies have shown COVID-19 vaccines are as effective, if not more so, in adolescents as they are for adults.
"We haven't seen any evidence of any adverse effects," Fisher said. "So it's both safe and effective."
Fisher, a pediatrician who works in Worcester, said children have been spared the worst health impacts of the coronavirus. Those who get it generally recover and may not even have symptoms.
But teens can still spread the virus, he said.
"We know that adolescents, and even younger children, could still be a reservoir for the virus," Fisher said. "The more people we get vaccinated, the less likely we are to have future outbreaks."
Meanwhile, a smaller percentage of children have been susceptible to severe post-COVID-19-related illnesses such as multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
Pfizer asked the FDA to expand its emergency use authorization to include adolescents last month, saying clinical trials showed the vaccine was safe and 100% effective for that age range.
Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief of Massachusetts General Hospital's Division of Emergency Preparedness and director of its Center for Disaster Medicine, said he believes the state is in a "good position" to reach the 12 to 15 age group, which numbers about 400,000 statewide.
He said those teens should be able to be served by the state's existing vaccine distribution system.
"We have a lot of vaccines in the state, and plenty of capacity in our existing sites," said Biddinger, who chairs the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group. "So hopefully we'll be able to move forward with vaccinating them quickly."
Reaching the next level of children, ages 6 months to 12 years old, will be more challenging. That age group could be authorized for COVID-19 vaccinations by fall or winter.
"They will need different kinds of clinical resources, just because of their developmental stage," Biddinger said.
Health officials also worry about vaccine hesitancy among parents wary of giving the drugs to their children. A robust public education campaign is needed, those officials say, to sway the reluctant.
"The issue of hesitancy is a major concern," Fisher said. "But we know that the potential for an adverse effect is so much lower than the risk of not getting a vaccine."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
