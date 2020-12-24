State says Varian contamination not affecting homes

BEVERLY — New testing found no evidence that contamination from the former Varian site is impacting nearby homes, according to a report released this week by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. But the report indicated that chemicals from the site could be seeping into a commercial building on Tozer Road, though not at levels that pose a significant health risk.
In a 10-page report, the DEP said its scientists tested the indoor air in 47 homes and two commercial buildings over three days earlier this month to determine whether chemicals were traveling underground from Varian, located at 150 Sohier Road, and getting into the nearby homes and businesses. The report said low levels of the chemical PCE were detected in 34 of the homes, but concluded it was likely coming from other sources within the homes and not from Varian.
The report said PCE is commonly detected in indoor air because it is widely used to dry-clean clothing. It added that the bags used to take the air samples contained small amounts of PCE, which it said can sometimes happen, so the levels of PCE reported for most homes were likely "overstated."
The report said no traces of three other chemicals known to be present at Varian were found in any home. One home contained a low concentration of another chemical known to be at Varian, but at typical levels for homes, the report said.
"On the basis of the testing data, there is no evidence that contaminants from the Varian site are impacting any of the 47 homes that were sampled," the report said.
The report, however, said that a "vapor intrusion pathway" — a way for chemicals from Varian to get into a building — was "likely present" at one of two commercial buildings on Tozer Road that were tested. The report did not identify the building, and a spokesman for the DEP did not return messages asking for the information.
The building was the only one where scientists detected both PCE and TCE. The two contaminants are traveling from the Varian site in a "groundwater plume" mixed with other chemicals, the report said.
The report said the levels of TCE detected in the building were below the threshold for commercial buildings and "did not pose a significant risk to health." It said the building reportedly has a "depressurization" system beneath it, designed to mitigate vapor intrusion.
The chemicals in question are trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylne, known as TCE and PCE. TCE is classified as a known carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency while PCE is considered likely to be carcinogenic to humans, according to the agency. The chemicals were used as cleaning solvents at Varian for decades and resulted in contaminated soil and groundwater.
Ward 3 City Councilor Stacy Ames, who represents the area, said residents are still trying to understand what the report means.
"It's hard because they're not scientists," she said. "I think they need more information."
Mayor Mike Cahill said the DEP is planning to hold a Zoom meeting with neighbors on Tuesday, Dec. 29, to explain the report and answer questions. The meeting will be open to the public, he said.
Cahill said the DEP has characterized the test results as "not of concern."
"They've said there's nothing in those results that suggests that the Varian hazardous waste on their site is evident in people's homes," Cahill said.
Indoor air testing
The DEP conducted the indoor air tests during the week of Dec. 7 after residents and city officials expressed concerns following a story by The Salem News detailing high levels of contamination in the groundwater at the former Varian manufacturing site, which is now occupied by Communications & Power Industries. Various chemicals and solvents used in the manufacturing process at Varian from the 1950s to 1990s were dumped on the site and contaminated the soil and groundwater.
Contractors hired by Varian Medical Systems, a California-based company that is responsible for cleaning up the property, have attempted to clean the site since 1992, under the oversight of the DEP. The cleanup is one of the longest in the state; most take less than six years. Recent tests indicated that groundwater chemical levels were still high, raising concerns about whether the chemicals are infiltrating nearby homes and businesses. The state had not tested the indoor air of nearby homes since 2002.
The report by DEP said the agency collected and analyzed air samples from homes on eight streets that are "downgradient" from Varian, plus two commercial properties on Tozer Road. The residential streets are Jordan Street, Lexington Drive, Longview Drive, Longview Terrace, Sonning Road, Tudor Road, Wendgail Court, and Windsor Road.
Scientists collected samples of indoor air from basements on Dec. 7, 8 and 9 and analyzed them at its laboratory in Wilmington within 24 hours. The report said the only contaminant known to be migrating from the Varian site that was detected in any building above its "threshold value" is PCE.
The report said that the homes with the highest PCE concentrations were farther away from Varian, making it unlikely that's where it came from. If the chemicals were coming from Varian, the report said, the air in the homes would have likely included TCE, which is present in groundwater in greater concentrations that PCE.
The report said DEP is "fairly certain" that the PCE in the indoor air samples came from three sources — its presence in the bags used to take the samples; dry-cleaned clothing "even in distant areas of the home"; and certain cleaning agents — and not from the Varian site.
The report said only chemicals that seep into a building from beneath the ground are subject to state regulation and "very stringent" health standards. Chemicals that originate from building materials or consumer products are not regulated by DEP.
"Parties who are concerned about the levels of such chemicals in their home may want to consider taking steps to reduce their exposures, including the use of 'green' products," the report said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
