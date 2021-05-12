State seeking right whales by air Thursday

Local lobstermen should know Friday whether any portions of the state’s inshore waters will reopen to commercial trap fishing on May 15, with the final determination largely resting on Thursday’s aerial survey of endangered North Atlantic right whales in Massachusetts waters.
The state Division of Marine Fisheries, along with other private research partners, has been monitoring the presence of the imperiled right whales in state waters this year since the late winter and the imposition of the three-and-a-half month closure on March 5.
The state-water closure, instituted to remove all fixed lobster and crab gear from virtually all state waters to mitigate the possibility of gear entanglements with the whales, has put the commercial lobster industry on the sideline until the whales exit state waters on their annual northern migration.
DMF Director Dan McKiernan on Tuesday was asked if the Thursday aerial survey will encompass state waters around Cape Ann and north to the New Hampshire border.
“We hope so,” McKiernan texted. “They start in the southern part of the bay and progress north. If there are many whales, the flight takes longer than a flight with a few (whales).”
McKiernan said his agency will announce on Friday whether it will take any actions to lift the closure in all or portions of state waters, or whether the closure(s) will have to be extended around remaining aggregations of right whales.
The right whales’ presence has been dwindling recently in Massachusetts coastal waters.
The April 28 survey flight with the Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies observed 86 right whales in the waters north of northern Cape Cod Bay, southern Massachusetts Bay and the Stellwagen Bank fishing grounds, which lie about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester. The New England Aquarium and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution also have participated in the surveys.
DMF said aerial and acoustic surveillance from May 3 to 10 still “detected moderate densities” of right whales in Massachusetts waters, primarily in Cape Cod and Massachusetts bays. Its May 7 aerial surveillance team detected 34 right whales in Massachusetts coastal waters, including six mother and calf pairs.
“Since DMF has overseen surveillance and monitoring or right whales in 1998, aggregations of right whales have left state waters by mid-May in every year,” DMF stated. But the agency also said in the early stages of the 2021 survey that North Atlantic right whales seem to be arriving here earlier and staying longer.
The agency also reminds mariners the 10-knot speed limit in Cape Cod Bay, for vessels under 65 feet in length, also has been extended to May 15 to help mitigate the possibility of ship strikes against the whales.
“During the late winter and early spring, right whales migrate into and aggregate in Cape Cod Bay where they feed on zooplankton,” DMF said. “As we move into spring, these whales begin to feed closer to the surface and become more susceptible to ship strikes.”
The agency said the “lethality of the ship strike is greatly reduced” at the lower speed.
