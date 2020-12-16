BOSTON — State education leaders will now be mandating how much time students spend in class, either online or in person, during the pandemic.
The state Board of Education on Tuesday narrowly approved emergency rules that require public schools to provide a minimum of 35 hours of live instruction over a 10-day period under hybrid learning models, which blend in-person and online learning.
For remote models, or online-only instruction, districts must provide at least 40 hours of "synchronous" teaching over a 10-day period.
Schools also will be made to do a live check-in with remote and hybrid students every day.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said state officials proposed the rules out of concern for students' mental health. He said some districts aren't providing enough instruction time for students, and officials fear some kids will slip through the cracks.
"We think this is an emergency and a crisis of mental health for our children," Riley told board members ahead of its 7-4 vote. "Very candidly, I think we’re gonna lose some of our children if we don’t do something."
Medical experts report a spike in mental health issues among school-aged children facing school closures and isolation.
Dr. Lloyd Fisher, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Association of Pediatrics, said doctors are seeing cases of depression, anxiety, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other emotional disturbances, "at rates that none of us have previously ever seen."
"Children who have never shown any signs of mental illness before are expressing significant pain and suffering," Fisher told board members. "Their parents are at a loss for how to help them, and unfortunately the availability of counselors, therapists, psychologists and social workers — it's not even close to meeting the need."
Education officials said 70% of districts already meet the new learning time standards. The regulations won't lengthen the school day, which is 5 hours for elementary students and 5 1/2 hours for secondary students, or the 180-day school calendar.
Several superintendents criticized the mandate, saying they support its intent but are concerned that it will upend some districts' remote and hybrid learning models.
Some board members complained that the policy seemed "heavy handed" and expressed concerns about school districts being able to implement the changes.
Others expressed concerns that not enough is being done to help students dealing with mental health issues.
"I'd like to see a more proactive approach to student mental health issues," said Jasper Coughlin, the board's student representative. "I understand that having a safety net is important, but what would be better than catching students as they're falling is to prevent them from falling."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
||||