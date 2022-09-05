BEVERLY — The state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission has suspended the license of Lighthouse Wine & Spirits for five days.
Investigators for the commission said in a report that the Beverly store sold and shipped alcoholic beverages to out-of-state customers, which is illegal in Massachusetts. The store will serve its suspension from Oct. 17 to 21.
Clifford Ansara, who owns Lighthouse Wine & Spirits, acknowledged in an interview that the store sold and shipped alcohol out of state through its website. He apologized for the violation, but also said he hopes the state changes what he called antiquated laws regarding the sale of alcohol to customers in other states.
“We’re apologetic for shipping across state lines and we’re definitely not going to do it again,” Ansara said. “At some point I’m hoping everybody will be able to ship across state lines.”
Lighthouse Wine & Spirits is located at 144 Brimbal Ave. in the North Shore Crossing shopping plaza.
According to a report by ABCC investigators, the commission received information in January 2020 that Lynnway Liquor Mart in Lynn was delivering alcoholic beverages outside of Massachusetts. Lynnway Liquor Mart is owned by Ansara and his family.
When investigators inspected Lynnway Liquor Mart, the manager and clerk on duty admitted to selling alcohol across state lines, according to the report. Investigators then found documents indicating that Lighthouse Wine & Spirits in Beverly was also selling and shipping alcohol to out-of-state customers.
The clerk at Lynnway Liquor told investigators that Lighthouse had a website where consumers could open an account to order alcohol online and have it delivered to them. The website said Lighthouse would ship by UPS or Federal Express to any state, except South Dakota.
Investigators said numerous documents confirmed that Lighthouse had sold and shipped alcohol out of state between Jan. 16 and Jan. 24, 2020, and Ansara admitted to doing so.
The ABCC held a hearing on the matter in March and notified the Beverly License Board on Aug. 24 of its decision to suspend Lighthouse’s license for five days. Beverly police will ensure that the license is turned in for safe-keeping during the five-day suspension, according to the board.
