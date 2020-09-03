BOSTON - Unemployed workers in Massachusetts will be getting a little extra money in their weekly payments beginning this week.
The state Office of Labor and Workforce Development said it plans to begin distributing $300 in additional jobless benefits funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency grant program.
Individuals who are getting pandemic unemployment assistance will see the extra $300 per week in payments beginning Sept. 5, according to the agency. Those receiving traditional state unemployment benefits will get the extra money on or before Sept. 15, on top of regular state jobless benefits.
The payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1, the agency said.
The additional payments were authorized by President Donald Trump more than two weeks ago. He directed $44 billion in FEMA funds to extend unemployment aid and called on states to kick in roughly $15 billion.
Congress approved an enhanced unemployment benefit of $600 per week at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, but those payments were last issued on July 25. The federal aid was added to state unemployment benefits for those who qualify.
The new Lost Wages Assistance program only covers three weeks of extra benefits. The state has applied for an additional week, which hasn't yet been approved.
Gov. Charlie Baker has accepted the additional jobless benefits from the federal government, though he's been critical of using FEMA funds to pay for them. He says that diverts money that the state and local governments were already counting on to cover pandemic-related costs such as testing for COVID-19 and personal protective equipment.
The state's 17.4% unemployment rate is highest in the nation, according to federal data. More than 1 million jobless workers are collecting regular state unemployment benefits as well as the federal pandemic-related benefits intended to help those not eligible for traditional unemployment.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
