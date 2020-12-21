SALEM — The state has extended its free Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing in Salem to March 31, but officials caution those coming for a test to be ready for lines.
Drive-up testing runs six days a week at Salem High School, 77 Willson St., while walk-up testing takes place at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, five days a week. Both testing sites are open to any Massachusetts resident.
The state's free testing has been popular, and lines often get so long officials have to close them early. At Salem High, officials warn that the line could be temporarily closed to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road. The queue will reopen to new vehicles once the line clears enough to allow more cars to enter. Those who arrive to find the line closed are encouraged to return in 15 to 30 minutes.
As of Dec. 12, the city has hosted 64,721 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Of that amount, 10,909 were carried out since late November.
As the number of tests has increased over time, so has the rate of infection. Salem is listed as a "red," high-risk community for transmission of the virus. The latest state data put Salem's average new daily cases per 100,000 residents at 90.9 — nine times the state's yellow and red warning threshold.
The percentage of tests coming back positive has also surged to 6.3% over the past two weeks. Last week, city health data showed 770 tests were conducted in Salem on Dec. 16, with 72 — 9.4% — coming back positive on that one day alone.
In addition to the Stop the Spread testing, the city offers free testing for Salem residents only at the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. through the Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network. Appointments are required.
WHERE TO GET A TEST
If you're a Salem resident testing at the Community Life Center (401 Bridge St.) Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network site, visit https://v2.waitwhile.com/book/salem to book the required appointment. Testing will run on the following schedule:
Monday, Dec. 21: 5 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22: 1 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, Dec. 26: 1 to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 27: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 29: 1 to 4 p.m.
If you're a Massachusetts resident testing at the Salem High School (77 Willson St.) Stop the Spread site, arrive during the following testing windows:
Monday, Dec. 21 to Tuesday, Dec. 22: 4 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28 and Tuesday, Dec. 29: 3 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 2: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
From Jan. 4 through March 31, 2021, testing will take place weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you're a Massachusetts resident testing at the Old Town Hall (32 Derby Square) Stop the Spread site, arrive during the following testing windows:
Monday, Dec. 21 to Tuesday, Dec. 22: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28 and Tuesday, Dec. 29: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 30: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
From Jan. 4 through March 31, 2021, testing will take place Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 1 to 6 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.