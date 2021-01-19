BOSTON — The food industry is pushing to update a voter-approved law requiring larger enclosures for egg-laying chickens, warning of shortages and higher prices when the rules take effect next year.
Question 3, which bans shelled eggs, veal and other meat produced by cage-confined farm animals, was approved by more than 77% of voters in 2016.
Food industry advocates say its requirements — which mandate 1 1/2 square-feet per bird enclosures — are stricter than what other states require and would lead to egg shortages and higher prices in Massachusetts.
They want the limit reduced to enclosures of 1 square foot for large "aviary" farms.
"If we don't address this soon, it will create major disruptions in the food supply chain," said Brian Houghton, senior vice president for governmental affairs and communications for the Massachusetts Food Association, which represents grocers and supermarkets. "There will be shortages and higher prices for consumers who depend on eggs and other sources of protein."
Houghton said about 98% of eggs sold in Massachusetts come from out of state, and producers will be reluctant to make costly modifications to cages to comply with its rules.
"People aren't going to change their facilities just for Massachusetts," he said. "They'll just sell their product somewhere else."
Several proposals to update the law were filed in the previous legislative session but failed to win approval.
Backers of the changes say the 1 square foot per bird standard for chicken cages has been adopted by the United Egg Producers and incorporated into new laws in California, Rhode Island, Oregon and Washington.
Animal welfare groups, which campaigned for the new law, were on board with the changes, which they say will improve conditions for egg-laying hens by adding new rules that were not included in the ballot question four years ago.
But the changes were opposed at the time by the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation, which cited how some chicken farmers had already made costly modifications to comply with the 2016 referendum.
Lawmakers have begun filing new bills for the upcoming two-year session, but so far none have been proposed to deal with changes to the cage ban.
Meanwhile, the food industry and others are waiting on Attorney General Maura Healey's office, which was supposed to finalize regulations for the new cage ban last year.
On Tuesday, the Humane Farming Association, a California-based animal welfare group, filed a state lawsuit against Healey seeking to force her to release rules following the original referendum. The lawsuit accuses Healey of working with the egg industry to weaken the law.
"It's outrageous to see that this animal-protection measure, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters, is now languishing while the AG supports legislation that will drastically weaken the measure," Bradley Miller, the group's national director, said in a statement.
Nationwide, the Humane Society estimates 90% of egg-laying chickens — about 300 million birds — are kept in wire battery cages so restrictive they cannot extend their wings.
Opponents of Question 3 pointed out that Massachusetts isn't home to the large-scale farms that use "battery" cages for livestock. They argued that animal welfare groups were using Massachusetts as a testing ground for similar referendums in other states.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
||||