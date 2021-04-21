BOSTON — State education officials are easing graduation requirements for the Class of 2022 as pandemic-related disruptions continue to impact the school year.
On Tuesday, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved a plan that will temporarily waive a requirement that students pass MCAS exams to graduate next year. The move will allow students to qualify for graduation by passing relevant mathematics and English language arts courses.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said the changes are needed to give students more flexibility while making sure they meet the basic requirements to graduate.
The board had previously waived MCAS testing graduation requirements for students in the 2020 and 2021 classes, as well as the science and technology requirements for classes graduating between 2020-2023.
But the Class of 2022 — most of which spent last year in remote learning — has few opportunities left before graduating next year to take the Math/ELA MCAS exams.
"This is the class that missed their initial opportunity to take the test last year as sophomores," Rob Curtin, associate commissioner at the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, told the board ahead of Tuesday's vote. "They were the first ones who were impacted when we had to cancel the spring MCAS last year."
He pointed out that students will still be able to take the MCAS exams this spring and next year if they choose to, to qualify for college scholarships.
The state canceled MCAS last year amid the pandemic but plans to hold the exams this spring, with most schools reopening for full-time, in-person classes beginning next week.
Riley also sought and received board approval for other changes to high school graduation requirements, including changes to the criteria for a "certificate of attainment" that is given to students who fail to meet state standards in English language arts and mathematics.
To qualify for a certificate, students must normally have tried to pass the MCAS test at least three times, among other criteria. Under the changes approved by the board on Tuesday students will only need to take the exam once to qualify for a certificate.
The board also approved a request from state education officials to open discussion on a plan to freeze school accountability systems for the current school year.
Those changes will need to come back before the board in June for a vote, following a public comment period.
"We would basically just leave everyones' accountability status the way it is for another school year," Curtin told the board.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
||||