BOSTON — Economists painted a murky picture of the state's pandemic-battered economy on Wednesday, saying the depth of a revenue shortfall will depend on relief from Washington.
State budget writers, economists and legislative leaders said fallout from COVID-19 continues to dampen state revenues despite recent upticks in tax collections.
Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder told lawmakers during a live-streamed hearing that the Baker administration projected state revenues will decline between $2.8 billion to $5.2 billion this fiscal year. He said there is "considerable uncertainty" in the estimates.
He cited the timing of a COVID-19 vaccine, whether the coronavirus can be contained and uncertainty around Congress and the White House as factors that "have combined to create unprecedented challenges in revenue forecasting."
In Washington, a new relief package is tied up amid partisan disagreements. President Donald Trump issued conflicting statements this week about whether the White House will walk away from negotiations with Democrats.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, said the collapse of talks and a lack of progress on federal aid to state and local governments will have a "drastic, negative impact" on the state's finances.
"I think I speak for all of us in the Legislature when I call on Congress and the president to get back to the negotiating table and strike a deal that helps all 50 states," he said.
Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, predicted a $3.9 billion drop in state tax revenues, which will grow without federal relief.
"Even if there is a fiscal aid package, the proposed funding may be insufficient, especially if it's not properly targeted to sustain the economy," she said.
Sales tax collections — a major source of state revenue — will take a projected $900 million hit in this fiscal year, she said. Virus-wary consumers are putting off major purchases such as homes and cars.
"There's a lot of political uncertainty and social unrest," McAnneny said. "That's also contributing to people's unease about the future."
David Tuerck, president of the conservative Beacon Hill Institute, offered a more optimistic outlook, suggesting a decline in tax revenues of only around $1.3 billion.
Economists noted that conditions have gradually improved as businesses reopen and more people return to work, but that's not been enough to offset overall tax revenue losses.
The state is running on a three-month, $16.5 billion budget signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in August. It will keep the government funded until Oct. 31, when the Legislature is expected to consider a final spending plan for fiscal 2021.
Baker filed a preliminary $44.6 billion budget in January, months before the virus forced the state to shutter the economy.
Uncertainty over the budget has created fiscal problems for a host of entities that depend on state funding, from nonprofits to health care providers. Meanwhile, city and town leaders struggling to finalize their budgets worry there will be deep cuts to local aid and school funding.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
