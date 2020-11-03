SALEM — The state Supreme Judicial Court has sided with Peabody Essex Museum in its bid to permanently relocate the contents of the Phillips Library to its new Collection Center in Rowley.
In a decision issued Friday, Judge Frank Gaziano ruled that materials "originally held by the Essex Institute" can be removed from Salem and relocated to PEM's $15 million facility on Route 1.
Through its past iterations, the Peabody Essex Museum formed in 1992 through a merger that included the Essex Institute, a historic organization that for generations collected the region's history. Today, the Phillips Library contains more than 400,000 volumes and "more than a linear mile of manuscripts" from its two-centuries-old collections.
The library's building on Essex Street closed in 2011 for repairs, at which time the materials were made available through a “reading room” in Peabody. But by the end of 2017, plans to return the library to Salem were discarded in the interest of relocating them to Rowley, where the museum was building a $15 million Collection Center. At the center, the museum said it could provide better access to the collection and preserve it in sensitive, climate-controlled conditions that weren't possible locally.
The decision sparked a firestorm of controversy. Supporters of the library pleaded that the records be kept in Salem. Some later alleged that the relocation is a deviation from the museum's responsibilities as custodian of the records, arguing that their relocation to Rowley made them inaccessible to the community for whom they were collected. Eventually, Attorney General Maura Healey launched an inquiry, which led to the SJC decision.
Gaziano, in his decision, wrote that Peabody Essex is allowed to move the collections "because of the steps the Museum has taken to provide better long-term preservation of the Library collections, to increase Phillips Library storage capacity, and to ensure continued public access to the Phillips Library collections at the Collection Center."
The museum celebrated the news. In a statement, CEO Brian Kennedy said Peabody Essex "looks forward to integrating its three campuses — Salem, Rowley, and our digital campus — in new and invigorating ways that enable local and global audiences to benefit from the museum's remarkable and singular library collection."
The court decision also comes as Peabody Essex launches two Salem-focused exhibits in part through the collections. Earlier this fall, the museum opened a "Salem Stories" exhibit that puts rotating exhibits on display based on the letters of the alphabet, as well as a Salem Witch Trials exhibit for the first time in decades.
Donna Seger, chairperson of Salem State University's history department and a voice behind the movement to keep the library in Salem, said she was "disappointed for Salem, certainly the most historic city in the United States with no historical repository to bear witness."
"But I am grateful to the Attorney General's office for their due diligence," Seger said. "As the PEM had made their move contrary to the terms of their incorporation charter, the many donors to the Salem collections needed representation, and I think that the Friends of the Phillips Library movement and the AG's office provided that."
