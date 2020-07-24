BEVERLY — When three staff members from the Beverly Senior Center showed up to Dhimiter Shqepa's house on Thursday, he was so excited he invited everyone inside.
"I made Espresso," he said, waving in the visitors from his small front porch on Pond Street.
Everyone remained outside in the yard deference to the coronavirus pandemic. But Shqepa was still thrilled by their arrival, the latest in a series of ongoing "curbside visits" that are being conducted by the Beverly Senior Center.
With the senior center closed due to the pandemic since March 13, staffers have taken turns traveling to the homes of 41 seniors over the last three weeks. Executive Director MaryAnn Holak, who has done many of the visits herself, said the idea is to reach out to people who are regulars at the senior center to just say hi.
"You love to see people and hear their stories and make sure they're OK and just have some laughter in your day," Holak said. "That's what I miss most. There's no laughter in the building anymore."
Shqepa, 72, said he goes to the Senior Center at least a couple of times a week and sometimes every day. He called Amanda Kirk, a social worker at the Senior Center, "my second daughter."
"She's always asking, 'How are you doing?,' so I'm not feeling alone," Shqepa said.
Shqepa lives his wife, Ariste, in a small house with a white fence and a neatly tended garden of zinnias, dahlias and lilies. He also grows grapes out back. He brought out drinks for everyone in small wine glasses, in addition to the coffee.
Standing on his porch, wearing a mask, he said he grew up in Albania and taught music before moving to this country in 1997. He went to school during the day, worked at the post office at night, and took English as a Second Language classes at North Shore Community College while he and Ariste raised four children (they now have seven grandchildren).
He worked as a customer service representative for TD Bank and People's United Bank. Now retired, he works part-time at a convenience store in Beverly. He said he has trouble with his lungs and uses a machine to help him breathe, but spends every day working in his garden. He's also writing a book about music in Albania.
As part of the visit, the masked Senior Center staffers brought an overflowing basket of freshly grown vegetables from its community garden plot. Shqepa picked out some zucchini, cucumber and lettuce. Activities coordinator Tess Conley also presented him with a gift bag that included masks, hand sanitizer, Goldfish snacks, and a Stop & Shop gift card, thanks to donations from the Institution for Savings and Eastern Bank.
Conley also gave Shqepa two Popsicles, one for him and one for his wife, who was visiting one of their daughters and was not at home. Thomas Rutigliano, a student at Montserrat College of Art who is interning at the senior center, took photographs of Shqepa as part of a program to document all of the visits and provide each senior with a photo of their visit.
Holak said the seniors who have gotten visits are very grateful. One woman wrote a three-page thank-you note. One said he missed Chip Palmer, the senior center's custodian and building manager, so Palmer joined in on that trip.
Holak said the main concern at the beginning of the pandemic was seeing that seniors had access to food. "Now it's more, how are people keeping their spirits up? Are they remembering to take their medicine? Are they cognizant of what day it is?," she said.
"Most are doing OK," Holak said.
When it was time to leave — the staff had five more visits on the day's schedule — Shqepa said he wanted everybody to come back when the pandemic was over and it was safe to go inside. Still standing on his porch, he held out his arms in a virtual hug and said, "I love you all."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
