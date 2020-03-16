BOSTON — The state doled out significantly fewer film tax credits to movie production studios in 2018, which is rekindling debate over whether to expand the program before it sunsets in two years.
The latest data from the Department of Revenue shows that studios requested about $16 million in tax credits in 2018 for productions shot on location in the state.
That's a substantial decline from the previous year, when the state gave out nearly $50 million in tax credits to studios. In 2016, more than $88 million in credits were awarded.
Industry officials say they're not clear why the amount of tax credits fell so dramatically, and state revenue officials weren't available for comment.
A possible explanation is the time lag between when productions are shot and when studios submit tax claims — usually a gap of a year or more.
Another is that most productions listed in the state's 2018 report were not big blockbuster Hollywood films seeking millions worth of credits, but low-budget films, documentaries and commercials for Liberty Mutual, Dunkin' Donuts, Reebok and other companies.
Also, most credits were for small amounts in the tens of thousands of dollars, the data shows.
"We're not entirely sure what's happening here because productions are way up," said Steve Crawford, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Production Coalition, which represents a budding film production industry. "We're assuming it's because people who own the tax credits are not cashing them in or using them, but we really don't know yet."
The tax credit provides a subsidy equal to 25% of production costs including set construction, wages, security, food, gas, lodging and other expenses for cast and crew. A studio that spends $10 million in Massachusetts, for example, is eligible to get a tax credit worth $2.5 million — even if that business paid little or no taxes here.
Since 2006, the state has given more than $550 million in credits for major Hollywood hits like "The Town," "Ted" and, more recently, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."
There is no cap on the tax credits, which can be "carried forward" up to five years, sold, transferred to another studio or even cashed in by production studios.
To qualify, production costs for a film or commercial must exceed $50,000 within a year. Studios can also get an exemption from the state's 6.25% sales tax.
On Beacon Hill, a fight over the film tax credits has become an annual event, with supporters and opponents seeking to scale back, eliminate or expand the subsidies.
The current debate centers around a push by supporters to make the film tax credits permanent before the program expires on Jan. 1, 2023.
Despite criticism that the subsidies are a giveaway to film stars and billionaire studio bosses, supporters defend them as worthwhile.
Advocates say the subsidy has resulted in more than 230 productions filmed in at least 220 communities, spending more than $2.4 billion since 2006, according to the Massachusetts Production Coalition.
Those films have created about 15,500 jobs with an average salary of $67,000. Seven in 10 of those jobs were filled by state residents, the group said.
"If those credits are allowed to sunset, the movie studios will go somewhere else, and those jobs will go away," Crawford said.
State revenue officials acknowledge the credits have created employment but estimate the average cost to the state is about $125,000 per job.
Watchdogs like the Pioneer Institute argue that Massachusetts' film tax credit is one of the most generous in the country and should be scaled back or allowed to expire.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
