It remains an unpredictable year for area YMCA branches as the COVID-19 pandemic changes day to day. But while health officials and hospitals prepare for a another surge in infections after the holidays, demand for the Y is increasing just as much, and branches have their doors open.
"The word 'community' has taken a body blow during the pandemic, because being together as a community is really what people are discouraging us from doing," said Judith Cronin, executive director of the Greater Beverly YMCA. "Our foot traffic has increased every week. We feel people believe in our ability to keep our facility safe and clean, and we've heard anecdotally through all our member feedback that that's exactly how they feel we're doing."
Area Ys have filled an array of needs throughout the pandemic. With schools shutting down in the spring and gyms going offline, branches became major partners in child care and food distribution. By early July, gyms were reopening with drastically reduced capacities that only increased over time. Summer camps still ran for kids, and as school returned in the fall, after-school programs also continued.
"We served 100 kids at our summer camps and didn't have one COVID incident," said Charity Lezama, executive director of the Salem Y. "Through September and October, it was getting back on our feet and people getting back."
That has sparked an interesting debate in Salem, where the Board of Health is considering rolling back the city's reopening phase to Phase 2 of Step 2, which is is a further step back than the state has taken in recent weeks. Among other things, that would close gyms and fitness facilities like the Y. The city board will meet Wednesday, Dec. 30, to continue its discussions with Dave Roberts, president of Salem Hospital, before making a decision.
The proposal was met last week with mostly stiff opposition from Salem Y members speaking to the benefits of exercise — not just physical, but mental as well — and how the vote pits one health need against another. A minority spoke to the danger of the pandemic trumping other health needs, and that gyms need to close alongside other parts of Step 2, which includes museums and arcades.
"From the Y's perspective, we're advocating from the sense that there's no data to back up the closure of gyms," Lezama said. "We haven't had one case trace back to us, so we're looking at it as if the gyms were to close, it'd dramatically restrict community resources."
Still, as the pandemic has worsened and the recent surge has developed as expected, membership has increased. So too have efforts to keep workout facilities safe, with upgrades ranging from barriers that create equipment "pods" to ultraviolet light-based air filters to clean air as it circulates. The filter upgrade alone cost the Salem Y $50,000, according to Lezama. The Sterling Center in Beverly underwent a similar upgrade.
"That's really helping us have the cleanest air possible within the facility," Cronin said, "and what we've put in is 99% effective in killing viruses."
That sense of safety is helping with turnout, especially as area gyms prepare for the potential annual New Year's-related spike in membership from new resolutions.
"We actually have a lot of people coming in and joining," Lezama said. "We really encourage people to come in for a tour to see the safety measures we've taken."
That was echoed by Cronin in Beverly, where many Salem Y regulars have threatened to go if Witch City facilities shut down in the future.
"The Y is still here." she said. "The Y has its doors open, and we invite everyone to come back to their Y for their mental health as well as their physical health."
