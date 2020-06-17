MIDDLETON — On June 16, 1950, Richard "Dick" Clark and Mildred (Walter) "Milly" Clark tied the knot in a double-ring ceremony alongside Richard Clark's sister, Irma, and her husband-to-be, Everett Tibbetts.
They married at Clark's parents' house, at 149 High St. in Danvers, on what turned out to be Clark's parents' 23rd wedding anniversary, according to an article about the double wedding in The Salem News.
"Both pretty brides, given in marriage by their respective fathers, were identically garbed," the article stated. "They were clad in white marquisette gowns, with lace inserts and Peter Pan collars, wore fingertip veils and lace coronets and carried bouquets of mixed seasonal flowers," the article said.
The Rev. William Grimes, the former minister of the First Baptist Church, married the couple, and Clifton Hartman of Danvers sang "O Promise Me" and "Smiling Through the Years" accompanied on the piano by Grimes' daughter, Betty Kita.
And amid all that is going on in the world, Dick and Milly Clark are still smiling. On Tuesday, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at their Middleton home, on a hill in the woods off Route 114, but with none of the fanfare that attended their wedding and reception seven decades ago.
Dick, 90, and Milly, 91, said the family plans to hold a get-together on Sunday.
"Can you believe it, I'm trying to figure it out," Milly Clark said of how time flies. "I don't know where it all went all those years."
The Clarks have lived on their wooded property for about 67 years. Together they raised three children, Jane Clark of Beverly, Mark Clark of Clearwater, Florida, and Gary Clark, who lives in a home adjacent to his parents. The couple have four granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren.
The Clarks belong to the Middleton Congregational Church and are members of the Middleton Stream Team environmental group. Milly is also involved with the Middleton Art Association.
"Everybody knows them," Jane Clark said.
Milly Clark said she lived in Topsfield when she was young but grew up in Danversport.
"I was friends with his sister so we used to go the basketball games and we both worked in Nesson's Department Store," Milly Clark said.
Milly Clark graduated with the class of 1947, and at the time of her marriage, she worked as a baby nurse, the article said. Dick Clark attended Holten High, and later graduated from the Peabody Trade School where he studied "machine business."
Jane Clark said her father served for a short while in the Coast Guard before being discharged due to a medical issue. He worked his entire career as a machinist, starting at Craig Machine for six years and then at Sylvania on Loring Avenue in Salem (which is now part of the Salem State University campus) before retiring in 1990 after 34 years.
The couple participated in two church mission trips to Guatemala through Partners in Development in Ipswich. They traveled twice by motor home to Alaska, once in 1978 and again in 2011.
Also in 2011, they took a trip to the Canadian province of Manitoba where they saw polar bears.
Dick Clark continues to be handy. A few years ago, they started a small craft business selling elaborate bird houses, Jane Clark said.
Through the years, Milly worked odd jobs. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, she was working in the prepared foods section at Market Basket in Middleton. She stopped working out of concern she might catch the virus, Jane Clark said.
Today, Dick's sister, Irma, lives in Illinois, but her husband has since died, they said.
"We try to keep busy. We don't do as much as we used to," Milly Clark said.
Jane Clark said the secret to her parents' long marriage was they both have a sense of humor.
"Dick used to say, if anyone asked him the question ... 'The wife always handles the money,'" Milly Clark said.
"You don't argue over money," Dick Clark said. "Just make sure she gives you enough," he laughed.
Milly's advice? "Make every day count. The simple things are important."
