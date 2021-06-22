DANVERS — At first, the monthly meetups at Elizabeth Chouinard’s house in Danvers 30 years ago were simply a way to socialize and work on a few handiwork projects.
“A colleague asked some of us to teach her how to crochet, and that’s how we started to meet as a group. Eventually we became the ‘North Shore Hookers,’” Chouinard said and laughed at the group’s name, which is a tongue-in-cheek reference to their crochet and knitting hooks.
“The group was a social group, mainly just friends who got together occasionally, sort of like a book club with crocheting instead of books,” she said. “We each got our own crocheting and knitting projects. From that, we decided we wanted to do something to give back to the community.”
About 20 years ago, the group of women — now consisting of Chouinard, Terri Comegys, of Swampscott, Julie Famico, of Danvers, Barbara Arsenault, of Manchester, and Priscilla Tracy, of North Andover — realized all their lives had been impacted by cancer. They decided to participate in the North Shore Cancer WALK and raise money for Massachusetts General Hospital and the North Shore Cancer Center.
According to the Cancer WALK website, the 10K is currently being held virtually and proceeds from the event are used to provide a variety of services for cancer patients.
“Unfortunately, cancer is something that ties us all together,” Chouinard said, explaining that she lost her godmother to cancer in 1981. “We all know someone who’s been touched by this or is fighting the good fight.”
Arsenault said she’s lost both friends and family to cancer.
“I think it is a positive thing to do if you can do what you can to help,” she said, explaining why she feels the cause is so important.
Famico said the cause felt personal to her when the group first started walking, even though she didn’t directly know anyone who had battled cancer at the time.
“We all felt very strongly about it being a good cause to do the walk for, but I started not knowing I would lose both my mother and sister to cancer in 2003,” she said. “So it became more personal at that point because I had specific people to honor. Since then, life being what it is, we’ve all lost friends and other family members. It’s such an important cause for me and all the other women in the group.”
It’s difficult to say how much money the North Shore Hookers have raised over the past 20 years, said Chouinard, but in the past six years the women have raised at least $6,000.
“The Cancer WALK is just being together with other people who are all working for a common goal, and I am so touched when I walk and see all the family and friends and everybody all together,” Chouinard said. “It’s almost an intangible feeling, but I really, truly believe it’s raised awareness about what is available as far as facilities in the area, facilities which we are so blessed to be close to.”
Famico said she loves not only knowing that she is making a difference by participating in the event, but also hearing the stories of survivors.
“It is nice to hear, with all the gloom and doom and darkness associated with this specific disease, that there are success stories and people who have fought the fight and have overcome and can celebrate,” she said, “Seeing that and the joy it brings, it makes it worthwhile.”
According to Chouinard, the team has raised more than $1,000 so far in 2021. The group raises most of their money through Facebook and by soliciting donations from friends and family, she said.
Due to the pandemic, the group hasn’t been able to meet in person much this past year to work on their crochet projects and discuss the Cancer WALK, but everyone is just as enthusiastic as ever.
“It’s almost like a sisterhood, and my favorite part is that feeling of belonging, of having long-term friends who know a lot about each other,” Chouinard said. “We’ve been through situations together — work-related or personal situations — and we’ve been there for each other. It continues on even though we’ve not been able to meet during the pandemic.”
Famico and Arsenault agreed.
“To me, our friendship is something that has endured for over 30 years, and it’s something that I feel that when we do get together, it seems like we’ve never been apart,” Arsenault said. “It’s a friendship that has endured. It is very heartwarming to me, and I feel very secure with these girls.”
The 2021 North Shore Cancer WALK will again be conducted virtually this year and teams are invited to raise donations and walk on their own between now and June 27.
For more details on the walk and fundraising, go to https://nsmc.rallybound.org/.