SALEM — A Simon Malls school bus rolled into the Collins Middle School parking lot of Highland Avenue Thursday morning with a load of school supplies for Salem students.
The bus was making three stops that day: At the Boys & Girls Club of Salem (which is located at Collins), the Boys & Girls Club of Woburn, and Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, to deliver lots of special treats, fun prizes and school supplies.
The materials were all donated by retailers and restaurants at Simon's malls in Massachusetts, including Boston Barkery, The Container Store, Sports Medicine North of Peabody, Chase Bank and Barnes & Noble at Northshore Mall as well as Chick-fil-A, The Disney Store and Land’s End at Burlington Mall.
