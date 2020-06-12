DANVERS — A wrong turn led Ron Mead directly to a $1 million winning scratch ticket last Friday.
Mead, a 50-year-old aircraft support mechanic at Logan Airport, was going out to get some subs for dinner that night from Gio's Pizza on Elm Street. After pulling out of his driveway, he took a wrong turn while heading for the pizza and sandwich shop on the other side of Danvers Square.
He wound up in front of Darshna Patel's Village Food Shop at 37 High St., a convenience store that has sold four million dollar instant-win scratch tickets since 2012, so he decided to pop in to buy some.
Little did he suspect he would become the store's fifth such winner.
Mead bought the last three "$2,000,000 $10 50X Cashword" scratch tickets in the book, and scratched them in the store.
Mead likes playing Cashword because it does not require a lot of money to play for a long while. The game involves scratching a box to reveal your letters, then scratching those letters in a corresponding crossword-like puzzle. The more words you compete, the more you win.
When he completed 11 words, he could not believe his eyes.
"As soon as I hit, I was like, 'Whoa,'" Mead said.
He thought he may have scratched a wrong letter.
The puzzle came together when he scratched the vowel 'O' in his letter box and "everything just fell down," he said, describing how he was able to uncover so many words with that letter.
When he called his wife, Mary Beth, she was incredulous.
"She didn't even believe me," said Mead. "She just said: 'Come home with the sandwiches.'"
On Wednesday, Mead and Patel traveled to Lottery headquarters in Dorchester to claim his winnings, which he took as a $50,000-a-year annuity paid out over 20 years. Patel received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Mead, the father of an 18-year-old, describes the win as "a nice second full-time job" that he doesn't have to work.
He plans to replace the 2001 truck he's driving, one that has 165,000 miles on it.
"The thing is rattling apart," Mead said. "All I want is just a small truck."
Patel, who has operated the store for almost 30 years, is no stranger to big winners in her convenience store, which features a wall with 129 different scratch cards and a Lottery vending machine selling 24 kinds of tickets.
In April 2019, she sold a customer a $30 "Fastest Road to $1 Million" instant winner, the store's fourth such big win since 2012.
Her store sold its first $1 million winner in the summer of 2012 when a customer hit the jackpot on a "Sparkling Gold" instant-win game. Not long after, a customer won $1 million on a $10 "100X The Cash" ticket, and in 2015, she sold a "20X The Cash" million-dollar ticket. Her store features enlarged copies of each big winner hanging from the ceiling.
The store has also had two $200,000 instant winners, five $100,000 Mass Cash winners and three $50,000 instant winners, according to a sign out front, which Patel said she now has to update.
Patel said the $10,000 will come in handy as her son, Shivam Patel, recently graduated from St. John's University in New York, where he studied health science. Patel said she will use the money to help pay down his student loan.
While the store has a reputation for selling winning scratch tickets, Patel said her lottery business is down during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Business is down because many people struggle. But we'll get through this time," said Patel.
