BEVERLY — Stop & Shop has donated $5,000 to the YMCA of the North Shore to support children and families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis.
The money will support emergency food assistance and the summer camp program, with $2,500 in gift cards going to buy food essentials for families in need and $2,500 in product helping children stay nourished during summer camps.
Partnering with Stop & Shop on Enon Street in Beverly, YMCA camps across the North Shore received an assortment of bottled water, juice and individual packed snacks including pretzels and cheese and crackers. The camps serve upward of 800 children daily in Salem, Haverhill, Gloucester and Beverly, among others. According to the organization, as many as one in every two children rely on Y financial assistance to access camp in these communities.