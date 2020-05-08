Stories of hope

Seniors, we haven't forgotten you.
Yes, the spring sports season has been canceled and the curtain came down on the high school musical before the band hit the first note. Prom is up in the air and nobody really knows when graduation will take place or what it will look like. These weeks were meant to be a celebration of your years of hard work, not a never-ending series of daylong detentions.
We're here to help you share those stories of determination, resiliency and, ultimately, success.
For the better part of six decades, The Salem News has honored the region's best and brightest seniors with its Student-Athlete Award. Traditionally, that has meant a series of in-person interviews before a panel of judges, followed by a dinner where the winner is awarded the Nelson Benton Memorial Scholarship.
The need for social distancing to combat COVID-19 forced us to cancel the dinner and the in-person interviews. But that doesn't mean the 15 top student-athletes from schools across the North Shore shouldn't get the recognition they deserve. So we have teamed with our event sponsor, Salem Five, to rework the process.
Starting Monday, we'll tell the stories of each of the 15 nominees on our sports pages, and we'll share video chats with them every Tuesday and Saturday. We think you'll enjoy meeting these outstanding kids whether or not you follow high school athletics — they are an impressive bunch, with academic and charitable pursuits that match anything they do on the field.
Next month, each of our nominees will have a chance to interview before our of judges — via Zoom, of course — who will then pick our winner, and we'll award the Nelson Benton Memorial Scholarship, named for the longtime editorial page editor of The Salem News.
We're not stopping there. The North Shore Chamber of Commerce's Honors Scholar dinner has long been a spring highlight, especially for the parents of the more than 300 students from 34 North Shore public and private high schools who get a chance to see their children recognized publicly. While the dinner was cancelled, with the Chamber's help we will publish the names of all those top students with a special page set aside for valedictorians. Look for it Wednesday, May 13. And all month, we will be producing special sections and pages on the graduating classes from all our schools.
Finally, we want to give a shout out to the music and theater kids who have poured their hearts out on the stage for the better part of four years, only to see their final performances silenced by the pandemic. Every Saturday, we will share their stories on salemnews.com in a special series called "On With The Show." We kick things off tomorrow with the senior cast members of the Bishop Fenwick spring musical.
These are incredibly difficult times, and the challenges we face will linger for years. The kids you meet on these pages over the next several weeks will become the adults leading us into the future. Share a little time with them, and we'll be surprised if you don't come away feeling just a little more hopeful about the days ahead.
David Olson is the editor of The Salem News and The Gloucester Daily Times. He can be reached at 978-338-2531 or by email at dolson@salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @editorsnote.
