BOSTON — Utilities weathered a record number of storms last year that caused power outages and other disruptions, and consumers could be paying for years to cover the cost.
Under state law, utilities may recover operations and maintenance costs for a limited number of storms from a state fund supported by consumers. But utilities say an unprecedented number of storms exceeded their allowed reimbursement.
The state's largest utilities, National Grid and Eversource, want to defer reimbursement for many of the storms to future years.
National Grid said it experienced 14 storms last year that qualify for recovery of costs, far exceeding the state's cap of four storms per year.
It wants to defer recovery of nearly $14 million for at least nine of those storms. It hasn’t specified when it will seek reimbursement.
National Grid's lawyers wrote in an application to the Department of Public Utilities that rules about how the fund is spent do “not contemplate such a significant number of major events would occur within a single, 12-month period."
A utility must add up storm-related costs of at least $1.5 million to make its expenses eligible for recovery. Storms that cause damage in excess of $30 million are ineligible.
In filings to regulators, Eversource said it dealt with 10 major storms in 2020 that qualify for cost recovery.
They expect to recover about $3.6 million for costs associated with three of those storms. They’ve asked regulators to defer cost recovery for six other storms, totaling about $7.2 million.
Regulators are holding virtual hearings on the requests, which are subject to approval by the Public Utilities Commission.
At least one community has voiced opposition to Eversource's request.
In a letter, the Conway Select Board urged regulators to reject the request, citing the utility’s delayed response to an October 2020 storm that caused power outages in the town and other communities.
"Eversource should have to provide timely emergency services regardless of whether the need for those services is predicted," Select Board Chairman Philip Kantor wrote.
He added that the town's governing body believes Eversource, as well as the state Department of Public Utilities, “bear some responsibility" for the climate crisis and "should not be rewarded for a lack of planning and adaptation to the world in which we live."
Consumer protection groups say utilities’ ability to recover storm-related costs from energy users is keeping the companies from making investments to fortify their infrastructure.
"We are going to see the worsening impacts of global warming, which means more frequent and powerful storms" said Deirdre Cummings, legislative director for the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group.
"But if the utilities can just charge everything up to the consumers, there's less incentive for them to invest in their infrastructure to harden systems and prevent significant outages,” she said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
