SALEM — Few would find luck in a storm that damages property, upends windows and tears down fence paneling.
Then again, few places are like the Greenhouse School, which largely averted disaster when a large tree came down on its Loring Avenue property during Tuesday evening's dramatic thunderstorm.
The storm barreled through the region around 6 p.m., bringing a deluge of rain and heavy winds that toppled branches, trees and powerlines around the southern end of the North Shore.
The Greenhouse School, which focuses on experiential learning and enrolls about a dozen children each year up to grade eight, is on the hook for some much-needed property maintenance because of the storm. The private school is headquartered in a greenhouse on the corner of Loring Avenue and Monroe Road.
"We wanted this tree gone for years. It's way too close to the house, squirrels use it to get into the building, the roots are huge and the trunk is huge, and it's already pushing against the porch," said Dan "Mr. Danny" Welch, the school's principal. "The potential disaster is just mind-boggling once you see how close it is. We actually did quite well."
At least, as "quite well" as a small school on a shoe-string budget can handle, according to Welch. The fallen tree damaged the school's rear entryway, blew out several panes from the greenhouse building itself and damaged a portion of the roof that typically opens and closes to manage climate conditions inside.
The storm damage also comes as the school moves through a fundraising campaign that ends July 31. If the school leaders do "a little better than we thought on this fundraiser, I think we should be OK," Welch explained.
"Anything we don't have to spend, we don't, and this (the storm) means we won't be able to do some things," he said. "But it could've been worse, and I feel bad for the people for which it was much worse."
