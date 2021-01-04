SALEM — The origins of Jeanne Stella’s history project go back to 1692, with one of her ancestors escaping from prison to avoid execution on charges of practicing witchcraft.
“My connection with Salem is Mary Bradbury,” she says. “She didn’t get hanged, even though she was in prison and chained in Salem — where Federal Street is.”
There are numerous historians in Salem, all with a laser focus on one area of history at any time. For Stella, that’s the stories behind Salem’s streets.
Discovering their origins constituted a decade-long project with The Salem News that Stella recently compiled into a book, packing 76 different stories about 76 different worlds in the Witch City into one paperback.
Federal Street, home to the city’s courts, makes its appearance in “Historic Streets of Salem, Massachusetts” as entry No. 33. Named to honor the U.S. Constitution, the street was formally laid out in 1766, named such in 1792 and extended by absorbing County and Marlborough streets in 1853. It was home to Gov. John Endecott’s first house in 1628 and the famous “witch jail” from 1684 to 1813.
When asked why she pursued telling the stories of Salem’s streets, Stella describes their collective presence in Salem and narrows it down to one word: magical.
History brought to life
Stella, 81, was born in Ohio and moved to Salem more than 50 years ago. A first-grade teacher at the old Saltonstall School, Stella’s digging into her ancestry over the years “led me into history,” she says.
One of her larger efforts before street work focused on pulling gravestone inscriptions together for cemeteries around the North Shore, including the Charter Street and Howard Street cemeteries. She has spent many years researching her own ancestors as well as local cemeteries, with her findings published in The Essex Genealogist.
Her relationship with The Salem News began in 2001 with a series of submissions to the Viewpoints column on the editorial page pitched to then-editor Nelson Benton. The final one — “Salem’s history reflected in its street names”— ran on Feb. 6, 2008.
“I had read an article in a Marblehead magazine, you know, and it was about the Marblehead streets and how they got their names,” Stella says. “I was like, ‘oh, this is fantastic!’ I loved it.”
But Salem streets are magical, remember, and nothing’s magical without a magician. Standing at the end of a street, Stella conjures up its history — when the street was formed, who lived there and how it was impacted by major disasters like the Great Salem Fire of 1914.
“I have this old visitor’s guide, and it talks about the quaint houses and everything, the flavor of the sea,” Stella says. “You open up that book and get enchanted by it. Then you go down to the maritime district, all those side streets between Essex and Derby. You walk up and down those streets, and you feel like you’re back there.”
Stella means back in the past — like a time when Front Street was better known as Wharf Street for its wharves along the edge of the now mostly filled South River, a time when shoreline warehouses rose from the spots that Roost & Company and Front Street Coffeehouse occupy today.
Or perhaps we can consider the Front Street of 1846, when grocers and stove dealers competed for attention with auctioneers, tobacconists and a cordwainer who made new shoes. Maybe we visit Front Street after 1860, when the city’s first police station was built and provided a home for the city marshal and a library. Or maybe it’s the 20th century, when The Salem Evening News called Front Street home, and troves of reporters and salespeople moved through a doorway now serving as the main entrance to Adriatic Restaurant and Bar.
Front Street, like most around Salem, has transformed countless times in the city’s almost 400-year history. The once-crooked street was named for its South River frontage, but today it’s straight and partly surfaced in cobblestones.
“They had to fill in the South River, because otherwise, Salem wouldn’t be as big as it is today. And there wouldn’t be any post office, because where the post office is was all water,” Stella says. “It would be fun to sit in Front Street Coffeehouse and see the waves lap up.”
A series of stories
Stella’s series in The Salem News covered 10 years, from 2008 to 2018. But she didn’t start in one place, she says.
“I was doing several at a time,” she says, trying to remember the street she chose to introduce the series. “I’m going to say ... Washington Street sounds like a good pick.”
Today, Washington Street is home to City Hall and its annex offices, countless businesses, a hotel and the Samantha statue from the iconic “Bewitched” TV series.
From memory, Stella recalls the downtown artery being a vantage point from which to watch two bodies of water at once.
“It was laid out between two rivers, the North River and the South River,” she says. “That was a very astute move on the part of the new governor, Gov. Endecott. He did it right, because all travel in those days was by water. ... You could see who was coming along.”
That was especially vital, she says, because there was no harbormaster watching for the kinds of threats the settlers faced in the 17th century.
“You didn’t know what was going to happen,” Stella says. “They had a fort at the corner of where Sewall and Lynde Street is.”
The book is broken up into sections. The downtown streets were the first to show signs of life under the Massachusetts Bay Colony charter, so they lead the book. Salem Common and the McIntire Historic District have their own sections. Then, large portions of the book are dedicated to the Northfields, its ties to the American Revolution and past status as a horticultural kingdom, and to South Salem, where farms slowly became neighborhoods alongside a highway to Boston.
“It was called South Fields, just as North Salem was called North Fields,” Stella writes in an entry introducing the South Salem section. “By the early 18th century, however, most of South Salem’s 10-acre farm lots had given way to privately owned farms.”
Stories preserved
Throughout the book, from Arcadia Publishing, Stella cites many of the city’s famed historians. Heavy emphasis is placed on Sidney Perley, whose three-volume “History of Salem, Massachusetts” capped off a 70-year life dedicated to recording the past. Its final installment was published in 1928, the same year he died.
Stella also credits historian and photographer Ryan W. Conary for donating his time and talent to help engineer the work, including contributing the many photographs that are featured and arranging them, along with maps and atlases courtesy of the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds.
But there are others, too, folks like Kenneth Glover, Jim McAllister and Donna Seger, who have taken on the task of preserving the history of every street with a name and house with a story in the city.
“Most people who come to Salem get the history bug,” says Tim Jenkins, past president of Historic Salem, one of a bevy of historical organizations in the city. “It’s just impossible not to.”
“I find history fascinating. I didn’t study it when I grew up, really. It wasn’t a focus in my education,” he adds. “But you can’t help to move to Salem, and everyone is some form of amateur historian.”
That isn’t to say Stella is an amateur, however.
Jenkins first met Stella in the reading room at Phillips Library, the research library of the Peabody Essex Museum, before it relocated to Rowley.
“I found out about all the work she did on the burial grounds,” he says. “I’m really thankful for someone like Jeanne, who’s prepared to put in the time and document all this. That preserves all these fascinating stories for us.”
||||