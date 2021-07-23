BEVERLY — THE BLOCK, Beverly Main Streets' downtown street party, returns Saturday.
From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Cabot Street between Pond and Federal streets will be closed to traffic to allow partygoers to walk around, meet up with friends, listen to live music and enjoy local food, beer and wine. Admission at the gates is $5 cash per person.
Live music at the main stage, at Beverly Vietnam Veterans Memorial Plaza at One Ellis Square, will include World Wise at 5:30 p.m., Froggy and the Friendship at 6:30 p.m. and Four Piece Suit at 8 p.m. ND Productions DJ and Karaoke will spin party tunes by the Pond Street entrance. Beverly Main Streets and other major sponsors of the event will have tents up to hand out information and giveaways.
Attendees can have dinner and dessert from vendors set up outside on Cabot Street, including Amazing Pizza, Cotton Mill Café, Kame restaurant and Heavenly Licks. Salerno’s Italian Eatery will run a booth selling craft beer, sangria and wine. Food vendors will have soft drinks and water for sale. Downtown restaurants in the area will also be open.
Vendors take cash only. Those who wish to drink must have a Massachusetts ID with them.
For more information, visit https://www.bevmain.org/events/block-downtown-street-party/.
