BEVERLY — A student pilot escaped unharmed after his plane went off the runway while trying to take off at Beverly Airport on Wednesday.
Airport manager Gloria Bouillon said the plane ended up in a grassy runway safety area. The pilot walked away with no injuries and the plane was not damaged, she said.
Bouillon said the cause of the incident is unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, as it does in all such cases, she said.
Beverly police and firefighters, airport personnel and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has a training site at the airport, all responded to the incident. The airport remained open but suspended operations from 4 p.m. until the plane was removed at 4:35 p.m., Bouillon said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.