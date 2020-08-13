BOXFORD — Some parents are raising concerns about the ability of school officials to enforce social distancing and mask requirements when students return to Masconomet High School, after a student who was at graduation earlier this month later tested positive for COVID-19.
“You cannot even hold a graduation and enforce the mask rule,” said parent Jessica Grigg during an Aug. 5 School Committee meeting where the issue of reopening schools was on the agenda.
She was one of at least three parents who raised concerns about the number of graduates who were seen maskless and in close contact with classmates in photos published online by WickedLocal, a digital news website. The photos show few masks on graduates and graduates huddled together for photos.
Superintendent Michael Harvey last week sent a letter to members of the class informing them of the positive test.
“I’m writing to inform you that we’ve received notice that a student who was present at the Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony on Saturday has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” Harvey wrote in the letter.
“We’ve been in contact with our local departments of public health and they are following all Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Center(s) for Disease Control Guidelines for close contacts,” the letter continued. “Anyone who was in close contact with the infected individual is being contacted directly by their local department of public health and being asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.”
The letter did not identify the student or where he or she lives. There are three towns in the regional school district.
Harvey, who has been working on the school’s reopening plan, did not return an email and call from The Salem News seeking comment on Wednesday and Thursday.
Later during last week’s School Committee meeting, he and other school leaders acknowledged that they likely will have to establish a formal policy for enforcement of mask and social distance rules.
On Aug. 7, the Board of Health in Boxford reported an uptick in cases in the three towns, though it did not specifically refer to the graduation ceremony.
“COVID-19 total cases in Boxford increased this past week by two, for a total of 49,” according to the Board of Health’s post. “This includes 48 cases in recovery and out of isolation, and one case in isolation. As of August 5, Topsfield added four new cases for 120 total cases, Middleton has added five new cases for a total of 179 cases, and Georgetown added seven new cases for a total of 69.” Boxford, Topsfield and Middleton are all part of the Masconomet regional school district.
The new reported cases caused the weekly average case increase to jump from 1.16% to 4.3%, the board reported.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||