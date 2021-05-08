Professional BMX rider Mannie Nogueira performed two shows and spoke about bike safety for students at Beverly Middle School on Friday. The event was organized by the Beverly Police Department, Beverly Public Schools, and the Beverly Bike Committee.
Salem - Jeannine C. (Fontaine) Richards, 96, of Salem, passed away peacefully at Alliance Health at Rosewood in Peabody on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was the devoted wife of the late Edward J. Richards with whom she shared 42 years of marriage. Born and raised in Salem, she was the daughter…
Marblehead - Leonard Phillip (Ducky) Lemieux passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness. Born to the late Wilfred and Lauretta Lemieux of Marblehead. Ducky joined the army in 1949. He served in the Korean War until his discharge in 1952 and was awarded numerous medals including a B…