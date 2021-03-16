Student's poem about bridge wins award

Every day, Brenna Peterson travels over the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge as she commutes from home to school and back again.
“Once I cross over the bridge it is completely different. It is a whole new separate bubble,” Peterson said Friday of coming home to Cape Ann. “It is just something that I find really really peaceful.”
Taking her experiences to pen and paper, the Gloucester resident’s poem “Over the Bridge” was awarded honorable mention by The Lyric Magazine and will appear in the publication’s 100th anniversary issue.
“Though it has no rhyme, its rhythm is delightfully wave-like music,” said The Lyric Magazine’s contest coordinator Tanya Cimonetti. “The images are beautiful. It is a poem that completes itself gracefully.”
“Over the Bridge” is an anaphoric poem named for the iconic green A. Piatt Andrew Bridge that carries Route 128 across the Annisquam River, connecting the island of Gloucester and Rockport to the rest of Cape Ann.
Peterson said that as she wrote the poem, she wanted to capture the different sensations of heading toward her bed in Gloucester and how everything changes as she drives.
“It is really interesting to live near the sea and have the sea air coming through my window and to be able to hear the seagulls,” she said, noting that she is originally from New Hampshire and moved in with her sister and brother-in-law.
Her award-winning poetry stemmed from a creative writing course she enrolled in last semester while attending Gordon College, which is located in Wenham just a stones throw away from Cape Ann.
In her final year as a psychology and sociology double major, Peterson took the class taught by Professor Mark Stevick to try something different.
But she never thought that trying something new — such as poetry — would lead to such an accolade.
“I was really surprised,” Peterson said, explaining that it was then that she realized that she might actually be good at it.
“Gordon is packed with terrific creative writers,” said Stevick, who coincidentally had his first publication in The Lyric Magazine in 1986 with his first-ever sonnet written in a college writing course. “My hunch is that those writers don’t know how good they are, and don’t think about publishing their stuff.”
“I consider it my job to continually nag students to send things out, when they’re in my class and afterward, even after they graduate,” he added. “It’s great that Brenna heeded the nagging.”
Over the Bridge
By Brenna Peterson
I am here, where the gulls still shriek after
the sun has drifted to bed and has been
gently blanketed by briny mist. I
am here, where air rolls thick and heavy through
our window screens to leave ghosts of sea-salt
stained kisses on our brows as we slumber.
I am here, where the moon, like a blushing
bride, glows from behind the veil of midnight
clouds that shift and curl about her golden
face. I am here, where I look out beyond
the quiet town and think of the dark tides
to lull my restless mind and bones to sleep.
