PEABODY — Addison Merrill and Emma Lynch, two eighth-graders at Higgins Middle School, took it upon themselves to help out kids in need. And what's more practical during the fall and winter months than socks?
The two teens collected more than 1,200 new socks over the past month and donated them on Friday to No Child Goes Hungry in Peabody, said Jarrod Hochman, a School Committee member who runs the nonprofit group.
He said the all volunteer group, which distributes groceries and other basic necessities to students in need, gave out about 300 pairs of socks to students. The rest, he said, would be divided between Citizens Inn and North Shore Community Action Programs.
Also on Friday, the Peabody Lions Club met up with Addison and Emma outside the school to hand over a $500 check toward their charitable efforts.
Hochman said both girls, who regularly volunteer with his group, originally approached him with their idea for a sock drive. He offered to help, but they ran with it, collecting donations of socks at school and from the community at-large.
"They did 99.9% of the work," he said, the pride evident in his voice.
~ John Castelluccio
