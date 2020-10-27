Students to hold 'pop-up' thrift shop

BEVERLY — Two Beverly High School seniors are planning a pop-up event as part of their continuing efforts to help the environment.
Andrew Samperi and Sydney Anderson will hold an Eco-Friendly Pop-Up Thrift Shop on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Beverly High School.
Donated clothes and furniture will be sold, with all of the proceeds going toward making a more sustainable community, they said.
"Andrew and I care so much about the environment," Anderson said. "We want to show young kids like us that just because you're in high school it doesn't mean you don't get a voice."
Samperi and Anderson teamed up last year as part of their DECA project to help students in the Accomplish life skills program at the high school start a waste diversion program. They're continuing their efforts this year to raise awareness about the environment. Earlier this month about 20 volunteers spread across the city holding signs and encouraging people to vote.
"We've tried a lot of ideas," Samperi said. "We knew we just wanted to make a difference. We're all about educating ourselves and making as many meaningful connections as we can."
For more information on the pop-up thrift shop, email Anderson at andersons@bhsconnect.org or Samperi at samperia@bhsconnect.org.
