HAMILTON — A young Ipswich man has filed a lawsuit against Hamilton's Pingree School, seeking more than $5.5 million in damages, after re-injuring a torn ACL during a 2018 full-contact drill he wasn't supposed to be taking part in.
The injury ended his school football career, and, says Aidan O'Flynn's attorney in the complaint, precluded any hopes of getting an athletic scholarship to college.
The re-injury occurred just days after O'Flynn and his parents, according to the complaint, provided multiple copies of a doctor's note from Boston Children's Hospital to school employees, indicating that the boy was not to take part in any contact drills while he was healing from surgery to repair a torn ACL he'd suffered in 2017.
The suit also says O'Flynn's parents were particularly concerned that coaches and trainers keep an eye on the teen because he was so eager to "go full tilt before he was ready." O'Flynn's father, the suit says, emailed and had a phone conversation with then-incoming coach Mike Flynn. Flynn is also named in the suit, along with Athletic Director Betsy Kennedy and an assistant coach, Robert Van Tuyl.
"During this call, Coach Flynn assured Aidan’s father that he would enforce all medical orders and restrictions," the lawsuit says. "Without these assurances from Coach Flynn, Aidan’s parents would not have allowed Aidan to participate at all."
But on Aug. 25, 2018, O'Flynn was put into full-contact special teams drills.
"As a result, he immediately suffered an ACL re-tear that would ultimately end the high school athletic career of a three-sport athlete showing tremendous promise," the suit, filed by lawyer Joshua Garick earlier this week in Salem Superior Court, says. "The effects of this debilitating, albeit avoidable injury will likely plague Aidan for the rest of his life."
In the short term, the suit says the injury cost him a $38,750 scholarship to the school, and prevented him from playing high school football and potentially receiving an athletic scholarship to college, which he's starting next month. It continues to cause him pain, the suit says.
The suit says the school and its athletic director were negligent or grossly negligent in multiple areas, citing Flynn's lack of high school coaching experience prior to being hired by the school in 2018. Flynn was a former professional football player who spent a decade with the Baltimore Ravens before becoming a sports commentator.
An assistant coach who was involved in special teams drills, Robert Van Tuyl, was a science teacher who had no prior experience in high school coaching, the suit says. Neither coach had any medical training.
And on the day of the re-injury to O'Flynn, the suit says neither of the school's athletic trainers was present, in violation of the rules of the Eastern Independent League.
In addition to multiple negligence claims against the employees and the school, the suit alleges that Pingree also never refunded a $3,850 payment the family made, and attempted to collect an additional amount of money from O'Flynn's family, and violated the state's consumer protection law.
A phone message left for Flynn Thursday was not returned. The school's head of school directed questions to the school's communications director, who did not immediately respond to an email.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||