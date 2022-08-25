BOSTON — Eric Lesser has been decrying the involvement of a super PAC with GOP ties in the lieutenant governor’s primary on behalf of Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll’s campaign for a month, but this week he launched a new digital and TV ad suggesting that Driscoll is compromised by special interests.
The Leadership for Mass super PAC, chaired by former legislator and Braintree Mayor Joe Sullivan and backed by a real estate investor, Christopher Collins, who has donated to national Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, launched its first ad of the cycle last week to promote Driscoll’s candidacy.
Lesser and Tami Gouveia, who both trailed Driscoll in a poll released last week, have been critical of Driscoll for allowing the PAC to boost her campaign since late July.
Lesser’s campaign said his new 30-second ad “underscores the question that continues to go unanswered: why is a Republican-backed super PAC trying to interfere in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor?”
The ad begins by calling out the ties between Driscoll and GOP donors, and then pivots to highlight Lesser’s work in the Obama White House and Massachusetts Senate. Like all super PACs, Leadership for Mass can accept unlimited donations but is prohibited from coordinating directly with an campaign.
In a poll released by MassInc Polling Group last week, Driscoll led the LG pack with 15 percent support, followed by Gouveia at 8 percent and Lesser at 7 percent. Sixty-two percent of people polled between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9 said they didn’t know who they would vote for in the Sept. 6 primary or refused to answer.