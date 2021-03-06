Superintendent says he misspoke, Peabody teachers are not preregistered for COVID-19 vaccines

PEABODY— Superintendent Josh Vadala said Friday he misspoke during a School Committee meeting earlier in the week, and the district did not “preregister” 700 Peabody teachers for COVID-19 vaccination through Pediatric Health Care Associates.
“We wanted to gauge the interest and gain an understanding of how many people we had,” Vadala said, explaining that teachers were simply told what information to have on hand when registering for the vaccine. “That was a poor word choice on my end, but that was something that teachers understood as they were letting us know they want to be vaccinated.”
Now, it appears the potential partnership between the pediatric office and the school district is over before it began.
Stephen Kanarek, president managing physician at Pediatric Health Care Associates, said Friday the practice will no longer be working with Peabody Public Schools on this effort.
Kanarek said the private practice first began communicating with the city about potentially vaccinating local teachers several weeks ago.
“We had the idea that it would be a great service to the community, the teachers and children who are patients of course, to get the teachers vaccinated,” he said. “It seemed like a happy world to be in where teachers were vaccinated and children were protected. The enthusiasm was tremendous and I think our nursing coordinator reached out to the City of Peabody and everyone was enthusiastic. But from the state’s standpoint, everybody needs to come through the front door.”
Kanarek said the idea to register teachers for vaccination at Pediatric Health Care never really got off the ground.
“In everyone's exuberance about the merits of this project, it got taken up with enthusiasm and rumors flew and announcements were made about what we were hoping to do, but it never went anywhere because we never registered anyone in our system,” he said. “We never scheduled any teachers. We never got to that point.”
Now, Kanarek said Pediatric Health Care is withdrawing the effort.
“I would love if someone from the state looked at our plan and said ‘this wasn't a bad idea. Why don't you go ahead,’ but I don't think that is going to happen,” he said.
Kanarek added that he understands not every community has a large private practice like Pediatric Health Care which has the capacity to vaccinate the entire teacher population. The group practice includes 27 pediatricians and eight pediatric nurse practitioners, and has five offices, including one on Centennial Drive in Peabody.
Both Vadala and Kanarek said no teacher’s information was exchanged between the district and the practice, but Kanarek said “it is quite likely that the practice shared with the school district what information is needed to sign up for the vaccine.”
Vadala said the district asked for that information so teachers could more easily sign up using the state’s online scheduling system.
“If we had all that information it would make it easier for teachers if they finally got through. They wouldn't be missing any information,” he said. “We were just trying to do whatever it was in our power to make the process as seamless as possible. We were willing to do any and everything in our power to get our teachers vaccinated, but we aren't trying to circumvent any of the compliance standards the state has set forth.”
