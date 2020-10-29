SALEM — Officials have yet to decide what will happen to the old Superior Court and County Commissioner buildings.
The Salem Redevelopment Authority has scheduled another meeting to discuss the project for Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Two developers remain in the running for what would be a massive project to redevelop the two Federal Street properties — the Superior Court building from 1862, and the now-attached County Commissioner building from 1841 — and a city-owned parking lot across Bridge Street.
The remaining teams — JHR Development, led by J. Hilary Rocket, and WinnDevelopment, which will utilize Windover Construction in Beverly as a general contractor — responded to more questions from the SRA at its meeting on Monday.
Tom Daniel, executive director of the SRA, said it’s unclear if the Nov. 10 meeting will include a decision from the board, or if another meeting will be needed to get clarification on aspects of the proposals.
“There were three strong teams that presented proposals,” Daniel said. “The board is taking the time it needs to consider the aspects of each proposal.”
